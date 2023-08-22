'He has terms and conditions with me': When Millie Bobby Brown shared about her 'adult friendship' with Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for her roles in Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes film franchise, once shared insights into her unique friendship with co-star Henry Cavill. During her chat with Deadline, Brown spilled the beans on the unique vibe of her connection with Henry Cavill and how it sets her Stranger Things squad apart.

When Millie Bobby Brown commented on her genuine friendship with Henry Cavill

While speaking of her bond with Cavill, Brown had emphasized that her connection with Cavill extended beyond the typical co-star dynamic. She had described their bond as a "real adult" friendship that came with its own set of "terms and conditions."

According to her, Cavill took a more serious and structured approach to their friendship, which she had appreciated. This marked a significant departure from her connection with Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton, whom she crossed paths with when she was just 10.

She had even pointed out that her comfort level with them gave off vibes of a good old school chum dynamic. The actress revealed, "It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates, and with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions."

The 'Millie, Shut Up' Rule

One intriguing aspect of Brown and Cavill's friendship was the presence of certain boundaries. Brown had disclosed that she was not allowed to inquire about Cavill's personal life, indicating a level of respect and privacy within their relationship.

She humorously shared, “I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life, It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like, 'Understood.'

This indicated that Brown certainly embraced this restriction with grace, showing her understanding and sticking to the unsaid guideline.

Additionally, Harry Bradbeer, the creative mind behind Enola Holmes 2, had given his thumbs-up to the genuine affiliation between Brown and Cavill. He had noted that their age gap didn't stand a chance against their strong bond, which had seamlessly flowed both during shooting and behind the scenes.

