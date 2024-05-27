Lizzo Reacts to South Park Episode Using Her as an Alternative For Ozempic; Says 'That's Crazy'

Even though it is an animated show, there are very few series out that which are as outright offensive as South Park. The series has made offensive jokes about other countries, the Paralympics, redheads, and even Steve Irwin.

However, a recent episode titled The End of Obesity took a shot at the singer Lizzo, who had been sued last year for allegedly perpetrating a fatphobic work environment by her former backup dancers. The joke compared her to the weight loss drug Ozempic, and of course, the singer shot back with a response.

What did the South Park episode say about Lizzo?

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.



The new exclusive event SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY premieres May 24, 2024 on Paramount+! #SouthPark… pic.twitter.com/xzzjyNZc1K — South Park (@SouthPark) May 21, 2024

The South Park episode The End of Obesity, which came out on Paramount+ on May 24, Friday, focused on the usage of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic (which was originally meant for treating Type-2 diabetes) and how some celebrities are popularizing it. It also made fun of the American Healthcare System and how inaccessible it is to some people.

In one of the scenes of the episode, we see Eric Cartman going to a doctor’s office to get some Ozempic to lose weight but is unable to do so as it is not covered by insurance for weight loss.

A doctor is then seen prescribing Lizzo “She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look,” the doctor says. He also tells Eric Cartman to listen to her five times a day and watch her videos before going to bed. “I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life,” he concludes.

The episode then goes deep into the joke and says that this is FDA-approved and that Lizzo can help you eat anything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum. It also included a woman who said that she was on Lizzo and that it controlled all of her “cravings” to become thinner.

The episode was in true South Park fashion, pretty offensive even though it did point out a big problem centering around fast weight loss drugs that is becoming a problem amongst young people.

What did Lizzo say about the episode?

The Juice singer of course responded to the episode in a TikTok video, which she also posted on her Instagram, and surprisingly, she was very positive about it. “I just feel like damn, I'm really that bitch,” the singer said in the video. She also continued to say, “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*** I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

Last year, Lizzo faced several lawsuits as former backup dancers of her company alleged that she perpetrated an unhealthy work environment. The lawsuit included mentions of fatphobia, racism, and even sexual harassment. The singer has denied all the claims and said that these allegations had been “gut-wrenching.” South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, of course took a shot at the singer because of these allegations and her public appearance.

ALSO READ: 'I've Been Methodical': Lizzo Opens Up About Weight Loss And Body Positivity