Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor Were Pure Couple Goals During Their Hilarious Exchange At Emmys 2024 Red Carpet

The prestigious 76th Emmys Awards, which took place on September 15, not only saw deserving talent take home the iconic trophy but also featured fun banter, funny paparazzi moments, and top-notch fashion on the red carpet.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor grabbed attention as Paulson jokingly told PEOPLE ahead of the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards that she was attending just to hold Taylor's fan.

"This is the nominee; I'm here with the fan," Paulson joked while holding a portable cooling device. "Just don't ever say that I'm not supportive and ready, willing, and able, because it's not about me tonight, as you can tell by the fan that I carry."

Paulson and Taylor first met at a party in 2005, but it wasn't until a decade later that Taylor, during a November 2015 appearance on WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast, began indicating her romance with Paulson. At that time, she stated being in her first "deeply committed relationship" with a woman who was significantly younger than her.

After that, the couple officially confirmed their relationship. Furthermore, Paulson appeared in the famous Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she shared details about their relationship.

The duo met a very long time ago when she was with someone else too. "We sort of breezed by one another, and then started following each other on Twitter and the res day say is as always, a great history. Paulson had dated only men before this relationship, including her former fiancé, playwright Tracy Letts.

What do you think about the bold and striking couple together? they make quite a pair, don't they? Let us know!

