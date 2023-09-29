'Your kids have even come to me with problems': Kim Kardashian brings Kourtney's kids into heated argument

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship hit a new low in the premiere of The Kardashians season 4. During an intense phone call, the sisters exchanged hurtful comments about each other. Kim, aged 42, accused Kourtney, aged 44, of harboring hatred for the family and of becoming a different person. In response, Kourtney stated, “I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it.”

Kim Kardashian took it to Kourtney's kids in an argument

However, Kim's accusations didn't stop there. She went on to claim that all their friends and family had been talking about Kourtney. Kim even mentioned a group chat labeled "Not Kourtney." Kim asserted that she was trying to mend their relationship, but Kourtney perceived it differently. Kourtney retorted, “It’s about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do is about you and how it looks to the world about you…” Kim responded, “We all are concerned. We all think that you’re just really not happy.”

Kourtney, who is a mother to Mason, Penelope, Reign, and soon-to-arrive baby boy, delivered a mic-drop response. She asserted, “I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you,” Kourtney explained that she had better things to do than engage in "side chats" about people.

That's when Kim made a cutting remark about Kourtney's kids. She said, "Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so..." Kourtney questioned the helpfulness of Kim's comment, burst into tears, and told Kim over the phone, "It's like you're just a f**king witch, and I f**king hate you."

Joint confessional between Kim and Kourtney

After their heated phone call, Kim and Kourtney sat down for a joint confessional. Kourtney admitted, “I think it felt to me like in the call that Kim was just, like, using any weapon that she could find to hurt me… I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”

Kourtney expressed how hurtful the phone call fight with Kim was. She revealed that “I felt reminded of this characteristic that has been in my family for so many years where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it’s what I work hard at in therapy to change. And when I’m reminded of those types of things it really is hurtful. Like, why would my family treat me that way?”

Fans can catch new episodes of The Kardashians season 4 on Hulu every Thursday.

