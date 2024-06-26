Hwang In Yeop to make cameo in Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon starrer drama Dear X; Report

Hwang In Yeop is all set for his next big project. According to reports, the actor will make a cameo in Dear X, a highly-anticipated webtoon-based drama by Sweet Home director. Alongside him, Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, and Kim Do Hoon are also in talks to star in this drama.

Hwang In Yeop to make guest appearance in new webtoon-based drama Dear X

On Juen 26, Hankyung reported that Hwang In Yeop has received an offer to make a pivotal cameo in Dear X and he is currently preparing for the role. He will reportedly embody the character of Heo In Gang, an idol-turned-actor who appears in the latter half of the drama.

This character bears a secret which will add tension to the plot. Though further details about his role haven’t been disclosed yet, rest assured, fans can look forward to another spectacular performance from Hwang In Yeop.

More about new webtoon-based drama Dear X

Dear X is a drama adaptation of a popular webtoon by the same name, VANZIUN. The drama revolves around Baek Ah Jin, a sociopath with a charming appearance that dazzles anyone. For her own benefit, she resorts to extreme length, however, if anyone dares to reveal her true persona, she mercilessly punishes them.

Advertisement

My Demon famed Kim Yoo Jung is in talks to embody this anti-hero character. This will be her biggest daring role yet, so viewers are eagerly looking forward to her performance.

Joining her in the cast lineup is Kim Young Dae as the male lead. The actor is known for Sh**ting Stars, The Penthouse, and more popular dramas. In Dear X, he is eyeing the role of Yoo Jun Seo, the male protagonist.

In addition, Moving actor Kim Do Hoon is reportedly coordinating his schedules to take on an important role in this drama. Now anticipation runs high to witness the acting synergy between this talent influx.

Meanwhile, Dear X is being directed by Lee Eung Bok, celebrated for acclaimed works like the Sweet Home series, Jirisan, Descendants of the Sun, and more.

This upcoming drama will soon commence filming with the intention of releasing it in the first half of 2025.

Advertisement

Who is Hwang In Yeop?

Hwang In Yeop is a popular actor known for True Beauty, The Sound of Magic, Why Her, 18 Again, and more popular dramas. He will soon be seen as the lead of the new youth romance Family by Choice.

ALSO READ: Our Blues’ Choi Young Joon to join Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, and more in new thriller The Price of Confession; Report