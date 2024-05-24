Ryu Jun Yeol once again speaks up about his silence on past ‘transit love’ controversy with Han So Hee, Hyeri: 'I thought…'

Ryu Jun Yeol made headlines in March after his relationship with Han So Hee was made public. Netizens mostly accused the actor of leaving his ex-girlfriend Hyeri for the My Name actress. Even the two actresses were entangled in a social media feud. However, at that time, Ryu Jun Yeol maintained his utmost silence. Now he has addressed the controversy.

On May 23, The 8 Show had another press conference, where, alongside other cast members, Ryu Jun Yeol also made his appearance. When asked to comment on his past relationship controversy with Han So Hee and Hyeri, the actor said, “Regardless of my intention, many rumors and speculations emerged, so I thought it would be best to maintain my silence and endure the criticism.”

The actor was then asked why he kept silent rather than speaking up at that time. To this, he replied, "I wanted to avoid further rumors; I thought the more I addressed the controversy, new speculations would arise. So I decided keeping silent would be better for my project (The 8 Show)".

The Reply 1988 actor further revealed that he understood why the fans felt ‘betrayed’ by him. He thinks he transformed into a different person naturally, but that sparked criticism as netizens couldn’t relate to it. Ryu Jun Yeol’s comment on this day was similar to what he said on May 10 during another press conference about the Netflix series.

At that time, he broke his silence for the first time regarding the ‘transit love’ controversy and said, “Misinformation about my personal life was being spread, but rather than try to correct it, I endured the criticism.”

What was the controversy surrounding Ryu Jun Yeol, Han So Hee, and Hyeri?

For the unversed, Earlier in March, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were rumored to be dating each other. It stemmed from an alleged claim by a tourist who spotted them vacationing together in Hawaii. Though initially their agencies refuted comments, later Han So Hee herself confirmed the relationship.

Following that, a ‘transit love’ controversy arose and the My Name actress and Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend Hyeri got entangled in a social media feud. However, the actor kept silent throughout, leading to further backlash.

In the end, just after 2 weeks of dating, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee parted ways.