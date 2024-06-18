Name: Agents of Mystery

Premiere Date: 18 June, 2024

Cast: Lee Hyeri, aespa’s Karina, Lee Eun Ji, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Do Hoon, John Park

Director: Jung Jong Yeon

No. of episodes: 6

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Game Show

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Agents of Mystery Synopsis

The show follows 6 ‘special agents’ who are tasked with saving 3 women and finding the root of a mysterious case, all the while trying not to expose themselves. With a life-size set and other actors involved the show presents a realistic setting to immerse yourself in the investigation. The cast members are designated with special tasks and rules are revealed for a thrilling ‘special case’ story that will unfold on Agents of Mystery.

Watch Agents of Mystery teaser

Initial Impression of Agents of Mystery

The show starts off with a few highlights of the cast members solving the case they are presented. At first, it’s enough to pique your interest and make you watch. However, soon after, the reality element begins as Lee Hyeri, aespa’s Karina, Lee Eun Ji, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Do Hoon, and John Park each enter the room one by one, with John Park even ending up with his own phone at the set which rather than a funny ad-lib makes for a glaring mistake from the production’s end and their attention to detail.



Jung Jong Yeon, a connoisseur of the mystery reality TV genre is well-versed and one may expect more from his team rather than a sloppy attempt. But I keep my hopes alive.

Cast Performances in Agents of Mystery

Lee Yong Jin and Lee Eun Ji are comedians by profession who have been pushed into this reality setting. As soon as they enter the show’s set, there’s awkward laughter and unease which continues on multiple occasions, as they spew ill-timed comments and make attempts at poking fun which are not well received unfortunately.

Advertisement

Moreover, his ‘fanboy’ moment with aespa’s Karina as he asks for a high-five from the K-pop star as a ‘reward’ appears to be in bad taste, and one we’d have been better off not seeing.

Talking about the K-pop star, her first-ever regular member casting at a variety show was marred with subpar involvement and lack of vision for the singer who looked lost and at times in no place to contribute to the orchestrated happenings on the show. Her attempts at carrying necessary items for the ‘missions’ seemed to be the only moments where she received any spotlight making for a bare minimum. Singer John Park was impressive with his quick thinking on multiple occasions however I wonder how obvious the hints were.

Kim Do Hoon saves the day multiple times and his desperate attempts appear to be the most natural out of the lot as he provides useful insight. From admitting to almost cursing to using a knot technique to free himself, the show was a better watch with him in it. Finally, Hyeri does not add much to the plate but at the same time happens to be involved in the most crucial moments making her an unforgettable piece on the show.

Advertisement

Agents of Mystery Final Review

The game show, which comes from the creators of fan favorites like The Genius, Society Game and The Great Escape, had a lot working in its favor with an apparently large budget and a good crew at hand. We have previously seen the impressive results that can come from Jung Jong Yeon who worked on The Devil's Plan in 2023 and managed to earn global praise. However, with Agents of Mystery, there did not seem to be a clear purpose for the show, unlike counterparts where prize money would give viewers something to look forward to.

Moreover, the cast seemed stuck between reality and acting, making it awkward. Agents of Mystery had its own fun moments with well-timed cliffhangers but is not what we’d recommend to reality (variety) TV fans for its lacking execution.

ALSO READ: Hierarchy Full Review: Despite Lee Chae Min’s best efforts, Roh Jeong Eui starrer is messy and overdone