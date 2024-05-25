Know how Byeon Woo Seok, Hyeri, Park Kyung Hye, Choi Woo Sung unexpectedly became friends due to acting study group

Actor Choi Woo Sung recently shared the story of how his friendship with fellow actor Byeon Woo Seok began. In an interview released on May 24, Choi Woo Sung, who starred in MBC's recently concluded television series Chief Detective 1958, discussed his close relationships with Byeon Woo Seok, actress and Girl's Day member Hyeri, and actress Park Kyung Hye.

Byeon Woo Seok, Hyeri, Park Kyung Hye and Choi Woo Sung’s friendship

Actor Park Kyung Hye showcased her friendship with Hyeri on a variety show in 2022. The two became close while co-starring in dramas such as My Roommate is a Gumiho. They have even traveled together, demonstrating their strong bond. Park Kyung Hye also revealed that she, Hyeri, Byeon Woo Seok, and Choi Woo Sung formed an "acting study group." She confessed that during their acting sessions, she found herself occasionally observing their performances, concerned that she might become distracted.

Actor Choi Woo Sung, recognized for his role in the recent series Chief of Investigation 1958, revealed in a recent interview that he had been part of an acting study group with Byeon Woo Seok, Hyeri, and Park Kyung Hye for over half a year. Notably, Choi Woo Sung, Hyeri, and Park Kyung Hye all featured together in the tvN series My Roommate is a Gumiho, which wrapped up in July 2021.

Choi Woo Sung meets Byeon Woo Seok through Hyeri

Choi Woo Sung explained the reason behind forming the study group, mentioning that unlike Hyeri and Park Kyung Hye, he didn’t know Byeon Woo Seok initially. He elaborated that Hyeri and Byeon Woo Seok had developed a friendship while working together on the KBS2 drama Moonshine. Originally, Hyeri and Park Kyung Hye had planned to study together, but they felt the need for a male counterpart, leading them to invite Choi Woo Sung to join the group.

He continued by saying that when they initially formed the group, they had intended for it to last only three months. However, all four of them grew so close that, unexpectedly, they continued for over half a year. Choi Woo Sung mentioned that it was through the study group that he initially befriended Byeon Woo Seok, praising him as a very kind and cool older brother figure.

Although all four members are now busy and no longer hold study sessions, Choi Woo Sung recently disclosed that he still maintains contact with Byeon Woo Seok. He shared that he received a message from Woo Seok expressing his enjoyment of Chief of Investigation. Choi Woo Sung reciprocated by saying that he was also enjoying Lovely Runner. Woo Sung informed him that he is doing well, revealing that they have upheld a close friendship for over two years.

