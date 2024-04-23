ILLIT has touched another milestone with their new song Magnetic. The track has now become the most-streamed K-pop release of 2024 on the music platform Spotify, with over 107 million streams. The girl group continues to make waves with their viral song from their debut album.

ILLIT's Magnetic becomes the most-streamed release of 2024 on Spotify

On April 23, 2024, ILLIT has bagged yet another achievement with their latest release. The title track Magnetic from their debut mini-album titled SUPER REAL ME, is gaining momentum with each passing day. On the music streaming platform Spotify, the song has surpassed 107 million streams within just a few days of its release. Moreover, it has gone on to become the most-streamed K-pop track on the platform among all the other releases in 2024 so far.

Additionally, the K-pop group is also the first K-pop group to surpass 100 million streams with their debut song. To add to their list of achievements, they have also become the fastest K-pop group in history to enter the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 charts, raking at spot 91. In the Billboard Global (excluding US) chart, the group took the third spot while securing the sixth spot on the Billboard Global 200. From Korean celebrities to influencers from all over world, everyone is busy covering the Magnetic dance challenge, propelling the song's and the K-pop group's popularity to new heights.

Watch Magnetic music video

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in R U NEXT? the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC, in 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show. The group also made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

On March 25, 2023, ILLIT made their anticipated debut with the first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Along with the album, they also released the music video for the title track, Magnetic. Including Magnetic, the album contains a total of four songs. The B-side tracks include My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Moreover, a debut showcase was also held on the same day for the group, where they performed the song, My World in front of a live audience.