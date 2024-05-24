It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji in talks to join Song Kang Ho and Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young's agency Sublime Ent

Seo Ye Ji might make a return to acting as she signs with Song Kang Ho and Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young's agency Sublime Entertainment. the actress has been on a hiatus since 2022 and fans eagerly await her comeback. Seo Ye Ji is known for her roles in hits like Eve and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. The agency also commented on the current situation.

Seo Ye Ji to join Sublime Entertainment

According to reports on May 24, actress Seo Ye Ji might sign her exclusive contract with Sublime Entertainment. The agency also manages celebrities like Parasite actor Song Kang Ho, Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young, EXID's Hani and more. The agency confirmed the reports and stated that while they have met the actress, nothing has been confirmed yet. She debuted as an actress under Mad in Chan Entertainment after which she joined King Entertainment and later Gold Medalist. In November 2023, her contract with Gold Medalist came to an end.

More about Seo Ye Ji

Seo Ye Ji debuted in 2013 with the drama Potato Star. She is best known for her dramas Lawless Lawyer, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Save Me and Hwarang. The actress garnered much appreciation and love for her role in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and her on-screen chemistry with Kim Soo Hyun was also a hit. She last appeared in the 2022 drama Eve. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress was involved in a controversy with actor Kim Jung Hyun and was also accused of school bullying. After these controversies died down, Seo Ye Ji went off the radar for a while. In February 2022 she issued an official apology and promised to be a more mature and thoughtful actor.

She recently made a comeback on social media in April as she launched her personal Instagram and also posted pictures of herself. Fans eagerly wait for her to make an appearance on screen.

ALSO READ: Ryu Jun Yeol once again speaks up about his silence on past ‘transit love’ controversy with Han So Hee, Hyeri: 'I thought…'