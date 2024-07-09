Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jung Eun, Choi Yu Ri and more confirmed to lead webtoon-based film My Daughter Who Became a Zombie

Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jung Eun, Choi Yu Ri, Jo Yeo Jeong, and more actors are coming together to lead the upcoming webtoon-based film My Daughter Who Became a Zombie. According to the latest updates, their cast in this film has been confirmed by the production house. Now fans look forward to an outstanding performance from this talent influx.

Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jung Eun, Jo Yeo Jeong confirmed to lead My Daughter Who Became a Zombie

According to Yonhap News’ report on July 9, Distributor NEW has confirmed that Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jung Eun, and Jo Yeo Jeong will lead the upcoming webtoon-based film My Daughter Who Became a Zombie.

Joining them are child actress Choi Yu Ri and Yoon Kyung Ho, who have also confirmed their cast in this highly-anticipated film.

More about My Daughter Who Became a Zombie

My Daughter Who Became a Zombie (literal title) is an upcoming comedy film based on the webtoon of the same name by author Lee Yoon Chang. The quirky storyline will depict a father's love and struggle for her daughter who turns into a zombie. After she gets infected, the father takes refuge in his mother’s countryside house and begins secret training to protect his daughter.

Jo Jung Suk, known for the Hospital Playlist series, Captivating the King, and more, will lead the film as Jung Hwan, the father who tries to protect her zombie daughter.

Joining the cast is veteran actress Lee Jung Eun, who is celebrated for her roles in Parasite, Our Blues, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and more K-dramas and films. She will embody the character of Bam Soon, the mother of Jung Hwan. She lives in a fishing village, where she joins hands with her son to protect her granddaughter.

Child actress Choi Yu Ri who is renowned for playing Kim Tae Ri’s younger counterpart in Allenoid, joins the cast as Su Ah, the young daughter of Jung Hwan and the last remaining zombie on earth.

In My Daughter Who Became a Zombie, Jo Yeo Jeong will reunite with her Parasite co-star Lee Jung Eun. She will play Yeon Hwa, the first love of Jung Hwan, who settles in the fishing village as the newly-appointed teacher.

Lastly, Honest Candidate actor Yoon Kyung Ho will portray Dong Bae, the longtime close friend of Jung Hwan.

With this stellar cast ensemble, the film promises to present viewers with a well-crafted narrative.

