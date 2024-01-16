Just Right, NANANA and more: Top 5 songs to check out on GOT7's 10th debut anniversary

GOT7 is a South Korean boy band under JYP Entertainment, consisting of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. They made their debut in January 2014 with the release of their first EP, Got It?, achieving success on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard's World Albums Chart.

Noteworthy for their dynamic live performances, GOT7 incorporates martial arts tricking and street dancing into their shows. As of January 16th, the group celebrates their remarkable 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry. On this occasion let’s take a look at their top 5 songs.

Just Right

Just Right by GOT7 is an incredibly upbeat, feel-good burst of hip-hop-infused pop music, featuring one of their strongest choruses that effortlessly transitions between inventive hooks. The song exudes a sense of fun and catchiness that defines K-pop at its best. The music video perfectly complements the lyrics, as the guys sing about how the girl of their dreams is 'Just Right,' emphasizing that she doesn't need to try hard to be beautiful.

In a notable achievement, on April 14, 2022, at approximately 8:34 AM KST, GOT7's music video for Just Right surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, marking it as the group's first video ever to reach this impressive milestone.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

NANANA

Jay B played a significant role in the creation of GOT7's song NANANA, serving as a lyricist and composer for the track, which also serves as the title track for their self-titled album. Described as GOT7's unique, bright, and chill song with a prominent pop sound and guitar loop, NANANA carries the group's desire to gift happiness to their fans, especially Ahgase (I GOT7), who eagerly awaited their return as a full group. The EP, along with the music video for the title track, was released on May 23, 2022, at 7 PM. KST, marking GOT7's official comeback with a new album since leaving JYP Entertainment in 2021.

Following its release, GOT7 quickly climbed to No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 83 different regions, including Thailand, India, Brazil, Mexico, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Colombia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Additionally, the title track NANANA achieved No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 57 regions, including Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Nepal.

A

The emergence of A marked the first instance where GOT7 demonstrated their versatility beyond being a straightforward hip-hop group. The song's bright and retro beat serves as the backdrop for their most successful melody, effortlessly capturing the essence of summer and youth—a quintessential element of irresistible pop music. The song's extended outro stands out with a memorable refrain, highlighted by a lively burst of 80s synth. A marked a shift in GOT7's image, moving away from their initial style while maintaining their inherent charm and natural cuteness.

Girls Girls Girls

GOT7's debut track, Girls Girls Girls, is a slick burst of attitude-infused hip-hop that established the group as a charismatic force in the idol world. The ever-repeating electronic squiggle in the song has become iconic. The lyrics convey the members' confidence, singing about how girls are drawn to them effortlessly, without needing to put in much effort to attract attention. The catchy chorus, with the repeated phrase 'Girls Girls Girls they love me,' emphasizes their self-awareness of their appeal.

In the accompanying music video, the members are seen leaving school on motorized skateboards, eventually arriving at a secret club location to deliver a performance. Girls Girls Girls is a milestone as GOT7's debut song. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 3:54 a.m. KST, the music video for Girls Girls Girls surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, marking it as their eighth music video to achieve this milestone.

Advertisement

You Calling My Name

The aesthetic of You Calling My Name closely aligns with their successful 2015 release, If You Do. Similar to If You Do, You Calling My Name incorporates retro synth sounds, snaps, and a driving percussion in its instrumental, with these elements playing a supporting role that flows in and out of the mix. In contrast to previous tracks that relied on bombastic hooks, You Calling My Name adopts a more subdued approach.

The song delves into the theme of longing and the absence of a loved one. The lyrics poignantly express the emotions of GOT7 members (JB, Bambam, Yugyeom, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Jackson, and Mark) as they convey regrets and yearning for someone they have lost.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Jinyoung Day: Know everything about GOT7 idol to K-dramas sensation