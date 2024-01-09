Karmma Calling Trailer OUT: Raveena Tandon steals show as Indrani Kothari in this intriguing series

Raveena Tandon, a prominent and successful Bollywood actress from the 90s, has continued her presence in the film industry with appearances in various films and web series. She is set to star in a new web series titled Karmma Calling, portraying the role of a wealthy and influential woman. The highly awaited trailer for the series was revealed today.

Raveena Tandon’s Karma Calling trailer OUT

Today, on January 9, the makers of the Raveena Tandon starrer upcoming series Karma Calling unveiled the highly anticipated trailer. The series is set to release on January 26, 2024, on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and it's based on the widely known American show 'Revenge,' brought to life by Ruchi Narain.

Amidst a world of luxury and allure, filled with deceit and betrayal, 'Karmma Calling' features Raveena Tandon portraying Indrani Kothari, the prominent figure in the Alibaug community. The trailer showcases her in a glamorous role.

Discussing her role, Raveena Tandon mentioned, “Playing Indrani Kothari helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before. I am experimenting with my characters. Indrani is powerful, strong-headed, and wants to maintain her position in the elitist society.”

She further added that Indrani Kothari, despite having secrets to conceal, undergoes significant changes when Karma Talwar comes into her life. However, she emphasized that Indrani is not the type of woman to succumb easily to her destiny. Karma Calling narrates the story of the glamorous and influential Indrani Kothari and the mysterious Karma Talwar, promising to captivate the audience.



WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

About Karmma Calling

Directed by Ruchi Narain and featuring Raveena Tandon in the main role, Karmma Calling is a show inspired by the American series Revenge, which was broadcast from 2011 to 2015. The series is set to debut on January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon recently appeared in the suspense thriller One Friday Night, directed by Manish Gupta and featuring Milind Soman. Her upcoming project is Welcome to the Jungle, where she shares the screen with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. In 2021, she entered the digital realm with Aranyak, marking her debut in the web series domain. Karmma Calling will be her second consecutive web series.

