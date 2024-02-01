Killer Soup Success Party: Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Raza dazzle in style; Konkona Sen Sharma stuns in black

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, two highly acclaimed and prolific actors in the film industry, collaborated on the dark comedy thriller web series Killer Soup, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Premiering on Netflix on January 11, the series quickly became the talk of the town, with both actors earning heaps of praise for their stellar performances. The success bash in Mumbai added a celebratory touch to acknowledge the series' acclaim and the exceptional work of the talented cast.

Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Raza and Konkona Sen Sharma attend the Killer Soup success party

Manoj Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza, stole the show at the success bash for "Killer Soup" with their impeccable style. Dressed in all-black, Manoj rocked a black shirt over a matching t-shirt, paired with trousers and sleek white shoes. Meanwhile, Shabana looked chic in a black blazer, a white top with stylish black stripes, black trousers, and a matching handbag, completing her look with a ponytail.

Konkona Sen Sharma radiated sophistication in a stunning black midi dress, complemented by a chic matching clutch and heels. Her neatly styled short hair added an element of effortless grace, while she kept the makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle touch of earrings served as the perfect accessory, completing her captivating look at the event.

About Killer Soup

Killer Soup unravels the intriguing tale of Prabhakar Shetty (Manoj Bajpayee) and Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma), an enigmatic couple residing in Mainjur, Tamil Nadu, harboring secrets of their own. Swathi, discontented after two decades of marriage to Prabhakar, engages in an illicit relationship with Umesh Pillai (also portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee). To eliminate her husband from her life, she devises a killer recipe. The ensuing events add layers of complexity to her already tumultuous existence.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this unconventional narrative boldly ventures into unique territory and successfully captivates both critics and audiences, earning rave reviews for its distinctive approach.

