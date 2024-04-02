Kim Hye Yoon seamlessly turns both adult fan girl and determined student in new stills from Lovely Runner with Byeon Woo Seok

tvN has released Extraordinary You star Kim Hye Yoon’s new stills from the upcoming drama Lovely Runner. Adapted from a popular web novel and written by True Beauty author Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a fresh time-travel romance series posing the question: 'What would you do to save your ultimate bias?' Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae played by Byun Woo Seok, who travels back in time to rescue him.

Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol in Lovely Runner

The new stills provide a peek into Im Sol's life – in one frame, we see the 34-year-old Im Sol, who maintains her smile while enthusiastically fangirling from a wheelchair. At the same time, another image portrays a dramatically contrasting scene where Im Sol appears visibly frightened, her usual vibrant demeanor overshadowed by a palpable sense of imminent danger.

Conversely, the images depicting Im Sol in 2008 exude a youthful allure, as her look in school uniform suggests innocence, while her earnest expression hints at a maturity surpassing her age, mirroring her inner perspective as a 34-year-old.

In Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon adeptly embodies the complexity of her character Im Sol, effortlessly transitioning from a devoted 34-year-old fan in 2023 to a determined 19-year-old student aiming to change her idol's unfortunate fate in 2008. This drama marks Kim Hye Yoon's much-awaited comeback to television after an absence of around three years, and viewers anticipate being enthralled by her exceptional acting prowess as she portrays both a mature job seeker and a high school student.

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon, a South Korean actress represented by IHQ Entertainment, rose to prominence for her roles in JTBC's Sky Castle and MBC's Extraordinary You. She made her acting debut in 2013 with a supporting role in KBS2 TV Novel's Samsaengi, portraying the teenage years of a character. She gained attention for her role in the 2014 OCN crime thriller Bad Guys.

Kim Hye Yoon began auditioning for more significant roles, eventually landing a role in JTBC's Sky Castle. The series' immense success and Kim Hye Yoon's portrayal of an ambitious yet refined high school student propelled her to stardom, earning her the Best New Actress award at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2019, she starred as the lead in MBC's Extraordinary You, based on a popular Daum webtoon. Her performance garnered further acclaim, earning her both the New and Excellence Actress awards at the MBC Drama Awards.

