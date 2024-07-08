Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won’s action thriller The Tyrant confirms August 14 premiere in gripping teaser poster; see here

Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, and Jo Yoon Soo starrer upcoming action thriller film The Tyrant is gearing up for its highly-anticipated premiere. The upcoming series has unveiled a new captivating teaser poster, confirming its release this August.

On July 8, Disney+ Korea shared a new captivating teaser poster for the upcoming action thriller series The Tyrant. Starring Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, and Jo Yoon Soo in the main roles, the drama has confirmed its premiere date as August 14.

The gripping poster has also caught the excited viewers’ attention, with its dark and eerie vibe, that delivers insights into a jolting thriller. The striking red title of the series is shrouded with dark and mysterious blue tones in the new poster, while an ominous black smoke comes swirling out from a shattered sample container.

The tagline on the poster reads, “The last sample has disappeared”, setting the backdrop for an intense storyline and forthcoming dangers that will be unfolded in The Tyrant.

See The Tyrant’s new poster here:

More about The Tyrant

The Tyrant revolves around a group of people who chase the last sample of the biological weapon, which was created in the titular program. As it goes missing while being delivered, the sample must be acquired to avoid further dangers.

Kim Seon Ho, known for Childe, Start-Up, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and many other popular dramas headlines this action-thriller as Choi Gook Jung. He is a bureau director of a government agency and unofficially supervises the Tyrant program.

Choi Seung Won, known for Our Blues steps into the shoes of a former agent Lim Sang. Currently, he is on a mission to get rid of people associated with this biological program. Juvenile Justice actress Jo Yoon Soo embodies the character of Cha Ja Gyeong, someone who infiltrated the Tyrant program with hostile intentions towards it.

Meanwhile, Wonderful World actor Kim Kang Woo portrays the role of a foreign intelligence agent Paul. He is also someone against the Tyrant program and intends to get rid of the last biological weapon sample created in it.

The Tyrant is considered a spin-off of The Witch anthology directed by Park Hoon Jung, who has also helmed this action-thriller series.