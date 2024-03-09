Kim Soo Hyun is anxious son-in-law who secretly seeks therapy from Oh Jung Se in new Queen of Tears stills

Queen of Tears, tvN's highly anticipated drama, has offered a glimpse of Oh Jung Se's cameo appearance. Penned by Park Ji Eun, the acclaimed writer behind hits like Rash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and Producer, the series promises a captivating blend of miracles, thrills, and humor. Set to narrate the remarkable love story of a married couple overcoming adversity, Queen of Tears explores their journey of life, survival, and resilience amidst crises.

Oh Jung Se’s cameo in Queen of Tears

Oh Jung Se, who had previously taken up the role of Kim Soo Hyun’s brother in the popular drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, will be making a special appearance alongside the actor in their latest series. In Queen of Tears, Oh Jung Se takes on the role of Baek Hyun Woo’s psychiatrist.

In recently unveiled stills from the upcoming drama, Baek Hyun Woo, fearful of being recognized while seeking psychiatric help, cautiously conceals his identity with a hood and sunglasses as he visits the doctor’s office.

Upon arrival, Baek Hyun Woo gradually drops his defenses and candidly discusses his troubles as the son-in-law of a chaebol family, his sorrow evident. Meanwhile, Oh Jung Se’s character attentively absorbs the distressed man's grievances, sparking curiosity about the hidden struggles of Baek Hyun Woo, who seemingly enjoys an enviable life as the spouse of a chaebol heiress.

More about Queen of Tears

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun will take on the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won will portray his wife, Hong Hae In, the heiress of Queens Group’s department stores, renowned as the “queen” of the conglomerate.

Previously, Oh Jung Se appeared alongside Kim Soo Hyun in the beloved rom-com drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, where he portrayed Moon Sang Tae, the autistic brother of Moon Gan Tae, a caregiver played by Kim Soo Hyun. The heartwarming bond between the brothers deeply resonated with the audience of this popular K-drama.

In addition to the main cast, Park Sung Hoon, known for his role in The Glory, portrays a mysterious investor who forms a business alliance with Queens Group. Kwak Dong Yeon embodies the character of Hong Soo Cheol, Hong Hae In’s younger brother, who struggles with feelings of inferiority. Lee Joo Bi joins the cast as Cheon Da Hye, Soo Cheol's charming wife. The series will premiere today, March 9th, at 9: 10 PM KST.

