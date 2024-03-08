It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor Oh Jung Se to make cameo in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears; Report

Oh Jung Se, known for playing atypical roles in many hit K-dramas is all set to make a cameo appearance in the highly-anticipated drama Queen of Tears. He will star alongside the lead couple Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin.

On March 8, a leading Korean media outlet confirmed that Oh Jung Se has reportedly finished his filming for the upcoming romance drama Queen of Teras. Though his character details haven’t been revealed yet, the Sweet Home actor is set to make a cameo in a pivotal role.

Previously, Oh Jung Se shared the screen with Queen of Tears’ leading male Kim Soo Hyun. The popular romcom drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay captured Oh Jung Se as Moon Sang Tae, the autistic brother of Moon Gan Tae, a caregiver, played by Kim Soo Hyun. The close-knit bond of the brothers captivated the viewers of this hit K-drama.

Upon the announcement of Oh Jung Se starring in Queen of Tears, curiosity runs high to witness his on-screen reunion with Kim Soo Hyun.

More about Oh Jung Se

Actor Oh Jung Se is renowned for portraying distinguishing characters that leave a lasting impression on his audiences. His best works to date include an autistic character in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), a folklore professor in Revenanat (2023), a playboy actor in the black comedy film Cobweb (20230, a vaccine researcher in Sweet Home (since 2020), and more.

His upcoming cameo in Queen of Tears has sparked significant attention and anticipation runs high about his acting synergy with Kim Soo Hyun.

More about Upcoming drama Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears revolves around a married couple - Hone Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. The third generation chaebol Queens Group, Hong Hae In marries the legal director of the conglomerate, Baek Hyun Woo against all odds. However, shortly after, their marriage faces much turbulence and both must fight to restore their own happiness.

Kim Soo Hyun transforms into Baek Hyun Woo, while Fight for My Way star Kim Ji Won portrays his wife and chaebol Hong Hae In. Amongst the other important characters, The Glory actor Park Sung Hoon takes on the role of a mysterious investor who establishes a business relationship with the Queens Group.

Furthermore, Kwak Dong Yeon plays Hong Hae In’s inferior brother Hong Soo Cheol and Lee Joo Bi appears as his lovely wife Cheon Da Hye.

This upcoming drama has been reported to be penned down by screenwriter Park Ji Eun, who has delivered hits like My Love from The Star and Crash Landing on You, while Vincenzo director Kim Hee Won and Entourage director Jang Young Woo have taken on the directorial leaderships.

The much-awaited rom-com drama Queen of Tears is slated to hit the screen on March 9 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST), through the official tvN network in Korea and will be available on Netflix for the global audience.

