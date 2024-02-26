Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won star in stunning wedding pictorial for rom-com Queen of Tears; See pics

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are dazzling in new stills released by tvN's Queen of Tears. The drama has unveiled a stunning wedding pictorial featuring the two stars, showcasing their elegance and charm.Written by Park Ji Eun, renowned for her work on Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and The Producers, Queen of Tears promises to narrate a miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love tale.

The drama revolves around a married couple who navigate through a crisis and defy all odds to remain together. Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyeon Woo, the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won portrays his wife, Hong Hae In, the heiress of the chaebol empire and revered as the "queen" of Queens Group's department stores.

New stills of Queen of Tears featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

Leading up to its highly-anticipated premiere, Queen of Tears released a captivating wedding pictorial featuring Baek Hyeon Woo (Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won), who find love despite their contrasting backgrounds. The news of the budding romance between the new employee, Baek Hyeon Woo, and the chaebol heiress, Hong Hae In, sparked significant excitement, eventually culminating in the couple of the century tying the knot after Hong Hae In's proposal.

Advertisement

The recently unveiled photos capture the joyous moments of the Baek Hyeon Woo and Hong Hae In couple, who have been the center of attention since their dating news broke. Baek Hyeon Woo exudes charm in his sharp tuxedo, while Hong Hae In radiates elegance in her breathtaking wedding gown. The duo looks utterly enchanting as they stand embraced, wearing bright smiles that illuminate the scene.

Additional stills from the wedding ceremony depict heartwarming moments: Baek Hyeon Woo beams with excitement at the end of the aisle, eagerly awaiting his bride, while Hong Hae In nervously adjusts her sleeve in the bridal suite. These beautiful images heighten anticipation for the future of the charming couple, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting their journey ahead.

More about Queen of Tears

On February 23, Xportsnews disclosed that Song Joong Ki recently concluded filming for his special appearance in the new tvN drama Queen of Tears.

Responding to the report, a representative of Queen of Tears confirmed Song Joong Ki's participation in the drama, stating that he will indeed make a special appearance. It was noted that Song Joong Ki's cameo was made possible due to his connection with Kim Ji Won. The two actors had previously collaborated in the KBS2 drama Descendants of the Sun and the tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles. Additionally, since 2022, both actors have been under the same agency, HighZium Studio.

Queen of Tears will premiere on March 9 at 9:20 PM KST, 5:50 PM IST

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun bursts into tears as Kim Ji Won shows lack of love post-marriage in Queen of Tears teaser