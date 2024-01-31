Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Kwak Dong Yeon, and cast showcase perfect chemistry at Queen of Tears script reading

Queen of Tears (literal title), tvN's upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama has offered a glimpse into its first script reading. Penned by renowned writer Park Ji Eun, known for her works such as Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and Producer, Queen of Tears will delve into the romance of Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won), the heiress of Queens Group's department stores often dubbed the "queen," and Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of Yongduri's head and known as the "supermarket prince." The series will navigate their journey as they encounter a crisis three years into their marriage and strive to reignite their love against all odds, akin to a miraculous new beginning.

Queen of Tears script reading session

At the reading, lead actors Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Lee Joo Bin, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and others showcased performances brimming with enthusiasm and immersion into their characters, creating a warm atmosphere.Kim Soo Hyun adeptly portrays the nuanced emotions of Baek Hyun Woo, who grapples with the daunting influence of his wife's chaebol family while maintaining a facade of calmness on the surface.

On the other hand, Kim Ji Won embodies the role of Hong Hae In, the CEO of Queens Group's department store, with her cynical tone of voice and piercing gaze. Meanwhile, Park Sung-Hoon injects tension into the narrative with his portrayal of investment expert Yoon Eun Sung, who develops a close relationship with Queens Group.

Kwak Dong Yeon, portraying Hong Hae In’s younger brother, Hong Soo Chul, and Lee Joo Bin, in the role of Cheon Da Hye, Hong Soo Chul’s wife, bring joy and laughter to the room with their adorable and affectionate moments together. Anticipation is soaring for the chemistry and performances of the actors, known for their profound acting skills.

Advertisement

More about Queen Of Tears

In the upcoming series Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, who hails from the rural outskirts of Yongduri. Despite his humble beginnings, Baek Hyun Woo's exceptional academic background and remarkable appearance propel him to success in his career. His marriage to Hong Hae In sparks envy, but their seemingly perfect union faces an unforeseen crisis as they near their third year together.

Kim Ji Won embodies the character of Hong Hae In, the CEO of Queens Group’s department stores. Born into privilege, Hong Hae In leads a life akin to royalty, accustomed to never having to bow to anyone. Despite her luxurious lifestyle following her marriage to the modest Baek Hyun Woo, she encounters an unexpected challenge that threatens to disrupt her idyllic existence.

The series promises a poignant and heartwarming love story between the two characters, who, despite originating from vastly different backgrounds, find themselves drawn to each other and must confront and overcome various challenges together. Queen of Tears will premiere in March.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun in Hotel Del Luna, Song Joong Ki in Little Women and more; pick the best K-drama cameo