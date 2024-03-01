Kim Soo Hyun opens up about fun experience of shooting Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won

Kim Soo Hyun has expressed his excitement and thoughts about starring in his upcoming K-drama "Queen of Tears." The series has been gaining traction as it marks Kim Soo Hyun's comeback to television and his collaboration with writer Park Ji Eun once again.

Kim Soo Hyun shares his thoughts on Queen of Tears and working with Kim Ji Won

According to a report by News1, Kim Soo Hyun shared his thoughts about acting in Queen of Tears. On accepting the role in Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun said he felt both honored and a slight sense of burden. He mentioned feeling privileged to be part of a project with such immense charm.

Kim Soo Hyun's character, Baek Hyeon Woo, hails from the rural outskirts of Yongduri. Despite his humble beginnings, he worked hard and graduated from a prestigious law school. Eventually, he rose to become the legal director at Queens Group. Along the way, he unexpectedly crossed paths with Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won), a third-generation chaebol, during his early days as a new employee. Their chance encounter blossomed into love, and they have been married for three years.

Anticipation is running high for Kim Soo Hyun's depiction of a married couple alongside Kim Ji Won, particularly given his past success in romantic comedies. Speaking about his role as a devoted and affectionate husband, Kim Soo Hyun expressed his desire to bring out the sweet charm of a husband, further elevating excitement for the audience.

Talking about co-star Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun described her as a "good-natured person," emphasizing how she responds positively to his jokes on set. He mentioned that her reactions change depending on the effort he puts into various scenes, making him feel appreciated and understood, as if she's truly engaged and attentive to their interactions.

More about Queen of Tears

Scripted by Park Ji Eun, renowned for her work on hits like Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and The Producers, Queen of Tears promises to deliver a captivating blend of miracles, thrills, and humor. The story revolves around a married couple who navigate through a crisis, defying the odds to remain together. Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyeon Woo, the legal director of the prestigious Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won portrays his wife, Hong Hae In, also known as the "queen" of Queens Group's department stores due to her status as a chaebol heiress. Queen of Tears will premiere on March 9 at 9:10 PM KST, 5:40 PM IST.

