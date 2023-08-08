King the Land star Ahn Se Ha addresses dating rumors between Lee Junho and YoonA: The chemistry...

King the Land actor Ahn Se Ha spoke about the visual couple YoonA and Lee Jun Ho's chemistry on set. The actor sat down for an interview after the completion of the popular rom-com King the Land and opened up about the dating rumors surrounding the main lead actors in real life.

Ahn Se Ha about YoonA and Lee Jun Ho's dating rumors

During an interview with a Korean media outlet the Abyss actor spoke about the relationship between the cast members including Kim Ga Eun, Go Won Hee, and Kim Jae Won. He mentioned about the ratings going well just by looking at the 2PM member and Girls' Generation member rehearsing on set, the two have known each other even before the filming and are close which helped portray great chemistry on the set. This led to the question of the recent dating speculation the two actors got caught up in. They were rumored to be in a relationship however their agencies profusely denied it by saying the two are just close colleagues. He was asked if there was any doubt about their chemistry on set, "There was no such atmosphere on set. They are very close to each other. Isn't the rumor out because Junho and YoonA are always together, If I were beside YoonA wouldn't that lead to the same case? Junho looks really good beside her and probably that is the case. Since their chemistry was great too".

Ahn Se Ha on YoonA and Lee Junho's personality

It was his second time working with The K2 actress so the two know each other as they have appeared in the K-drama The King in Love. He revealed that she has a good personality and she takes care of people around her really well, he even received a small gift from her. Ahn Se Ha revealed that the Red Sleeve actor is a well-mannered man and since he played the role of Lee Junho's friend in King the Land, he suggested that they should drop the honorifics and the 2PM member agreed to do it, and indeed kept his promise.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Concrete Utopia's Park Seo Joon talks about film screening 'attitude' controversy on online fan cafe