Lee Jong Suk signs with Yoo Jae Myung and Lee Si Young's agency Ace Factory
Lee Jong Suk who is known for working in dramas like Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping and more signed his new contract with Ace Factory.
Lee Jong Suk signed his contract with Ace Factory after his previous contract with HighZium Studio came to an end. Earlier, it was also reported that he is also working on establishing his own production company and launching. The global star has been a part of multiple hits and has established a name for himself.
Lee Jong Suk signs with Ace Factory
On January 3, Ace Factory announced that Lee Jong Suk had signed his contract with the agency. Earlier it was stated by Ace Factory that Lee Jong Suk is preparing to launch his production company and they are in talks for signing an exclusive management contract. In September, Lee Jong Suk departed from his previous label HighZium Studio.
Lee Jun Hyuk, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Young, Yoon Se Ah, and many more celebrities are also a part of Ace Factory. The company has also produced projects like Stranger, Confession, When the Weather is Fine, Grid, and more.
More about Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. Over the years, the actor has been selected to be a part of projects that have been received well by the audience. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and the streak continues with back-to-back hits with I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, and Pinocchio. He became a well-known name in the K-drama world with the massive success of W: Two Worlds Apart. The fantasy romance had a distinctive plot and the thriller element kept audiences hooked for more.
Lee Jong Suk also took the lead in global hits While You Were Sleeping with Bae Suzy and Jung Hae In and Romance is a Bonus Book with Lee Na Young. Both romance dramas with very different genres were loved by fans. He enlisted in the military in 2019 and finally after two years made a comeback with the thriller drama Big Mouth and the films Decibel and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One in 2022.
In December 2022, Lee Jong Suk and South Korean soloist IU were confirmed to be dating.
