Lee Jong Suk to establish own production company; nears deal with new agency

Lee Jong Suk who is known for working in dramas like Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping and more, is in talks to sign with ACE Factory. The actor was also reported to be establishing his own production company.

Lee Jong Suk is in talks to sign with Ace Factory and start own production company

On November 8, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk is considering signing with Ace Factory. The actor is also working on establishing his own production company and launching it next year. The company Ace Factory stated that Lee Jong Suk is preparing to launch his production company and they are in talks for signing an exclusive management contract. In September, Lee Jong Suk departed from his previous label HighZium Studio.

More about Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. Over the years the actor has been selected to be a part of projects that have been received well by the audience. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and the streak continues with back-to-back hits with I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, and Pinocchio. He became a well-known name in the K-drama world with the massive success of W: Two Worlds Apart. The fantasy romance had a distinctive plot and the thriller element kept audiences hooked for more.

Lee Jong Suk also took the lead in global hits While You Were Sleeping with Bae Suzy and Jung Hae In and Romance is a Bonus Book with Lee Na Young. Both romance dramas with very different genres were loved by fans. He enlisted in the military in 2019 and finally after two years made a comeback with the thriller drama Big Mouth and the films Decibel and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One in 2022.

In December 2022, Lee Jong Suk and South Korean soloist IU were confirmed to be dating.

