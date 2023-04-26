Throwback: When Choi Woo Shik attended his ex-girlfriend's wedding in 2022

South Korean actor Choi Woo Shik, renowned for his role in Bong Joon Ho's multi-Oscar-winning film Parasite, was photographed attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding ceremony last year. Following this, the actor spoke highly of his former partner, whose wedding ceremony he was seen at. Choi Woo Shik also revealed that his relationship with the woman dates back to his pre-fame and pre-acting days.

Choi Woo Shik not only didn’t hesitate to attend his former partner's wedding ceremony but was in fact seen happily participating in the event, even taking photos with the bride. The aforementioned gesture was admired by fans as an incredible sign of respect and understanding the actor and his former partner must have for each other.

In the picture, the bride's face was covered with a large heart emoji to protect her privacy. Choi Woo Shik was seen sitting next to her, dressed in a beige and black checkered coat and a black sweater.

Choi Woo Shik on his equation with former partner

Choi Woo Shik and his ex-girlfriend had a long history, having been in a romantic relationship for nearly five years. The actor credited her for his journey into acting, stating that she had encouraged him to pursue it. While he was in Canada, Woo Shik had expressed his interest in directing, but his ex-girlfriend had suggested that he try acting first, which he did and found success. Despite their breakup, Woo Shik expressed gratitude towards his ex-girlfriend.

Choi Woo Shik’s recent activities

Choi Woo Shik recently joined the official line-up of the South Korean reality cooking show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’. The show is shot in a small town in Mexico where Lee Seo Jin runs his very own kitchen with Choi Woo Shik and BTS’ V as his interns, Jung Yu Mi as the director, and Park Seo Joon as the head chef.

The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming South Korean science fiction movie ‘Wonderland’.

