Lee Sun Kyun’s death case: Woman who blackmailed Parasite actor taken into custody after escape attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

Lee Sun Kyun passed away on 27th December, leaving the entire Korean entertainment industry in deep shock and sorrow. What’s even more saddening is that the news of the actor’s apparent suicide has surfaced amidst the ongoing drug probe. In the recent development related to the actor’s blackmail case, legal sources have revealed that a woman in her twenties, who is referred to as ‘A,’ has been detained at the Nonyeon Police Station in Incheon.

According to the reports, the Metropolitan Investigation Unit of the Incheon Police Agency issued a pre-arrest warrant on 27th December for person ‘A’ on the charges of extortion and blackmail involving actor Lee Sun Kyun. As the woman failed to appear before Incheon District Court, without any explanation, the police started searching for her whereabouts and executed the arrest warrant. As soon as the lady was found, she was taken into custody.

Lee Sun Kyun’s alleged blackmailer has been arrested

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun was under suspicion for drug use, including the consumption of marijuana and psychotropic substances. While undergoing examination, the actor had reportedly filed a criminal complaint against two individuals, named A and B, for blackmailing and defrauding him. To be specific, the actor was asked to pay 50 million KRW (38,624 USD) to 'A’ and 300 million KRW (231,745 USD) to 'B.’

The police are still investigating the case of extortion and blackmail related to Lee Sun Kyun.

Lee Sun Kyun’s alleged involvement in drug case

Since October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun had undergone three rounds of police interrogations on charges of illicit drug use. Due to this scandal, the actor was under turmoil as he was also removed from various projects, leading to a financial burden. On 24 December, he was interrogated for 19 hours. The actor’s preliminary tests and detailed analysis of hair, all yielded negative results.

The global star was suspected to have taken illegal drugs at an elite club in Gangnam neighborhood. However, throughout the probe, the actor asserted that he was tricked into taking the drug by a bar hostess, and he consumed it, thinking that it was a sleeping pill. In December, the actor had also requested for a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

