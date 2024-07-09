Lee Sung Kyung to make musical debut as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin; Reports

Lee Sung Kyung will reportedly be playing Princess Jasmine in her debut musical Aladdin. In the past, the actress has proved her acting and singing talent on various occasions. It will be exciting to see the actress take on a new challenge and use both her skills together. Interestingly, Lee Sung Kyung has played the role of a musical actress in the 2018 drama About Time.

Lee Sung Kyung to make musical debut with Broadway hit Aladdin

According to Dong A Ilbo's report of July 9, Lee Sung Kyung will be making her musical stage debut with Aladdin and will be taking on the role of Princess Jasmine. The musical will be performed in the second half of this year. It will play in Seoul from November 22 to June 22, 2025, in Seoul and from July 2025 in Busan.

More about Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung made her debut in 2014 as she took the supporting role in the popular drama It's Okay That's Love. Her first film was released in 2018, titled, LOVE+SLING. She also took the supporting roles in series like Cheese in the Trap and Doctors. The actress rose to fame with Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. She has also led dramas like Dr Romantic, Call It Love and About Time.