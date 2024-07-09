Stray Kids’ dominATE World Tour: Asian stops and dates announced; American and European cities to be revealed soon

Stray Kids is set to embark on their highly anticipated world tour, dominATE, starting with a series of shows in Seoul from August 24 to September 1. Following these dates, the group will continue their journey across Asia and Australia, with plans to announce additional stops in Latin America, North America, and Europe in the near future.

Stray Kids reveal details for first leg of dominATE world tour

On July 8, Stray Kids set the K-pop world abuzz with the announcement of their upcoming world tour titled dominATE. The tour is set to kick off with a bang, starting in Seoul with a series of four concerts from August 24 to September 1. Following their home turf shows, Stray Kids will embark on an exhilarating journey across Asia and Australia, bringing their electrifying performances to fans in these regions.

This announcement follows the massive success of their previous Maniac World Tour, which saw the group mesmerizing audiences across Asia, North America, and Australia. While specific details about venues and ticket sales for the dominATE tour are yet to be disclosed, fans are already eagerly anticipating the chance to experience Stray Kids' powerful stage presence once again.

One highlight revealed so far includes a scheduled stop in the Philippines on November 23, 2024, at the prestigious Philippine Arena in Bulacan. This marks just the beginning of what promises to be an extensive tour, with additional dates in Latin America, North America, and Europe expected to be announced in the near future.

Advertisement

More details about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Stray Kids, the renowned 4th gen K-pop boy group comprising Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and IN, are currently gearing up for their ninth Korean-language EP titled ATE, scheduled for release on July 19. The lead single Chk Chk Boom is set to showcase their dynamic sound once again.

Additionally, they have exciting international performances lined up, including headlining BST Hyde Park in London, appearing at I-Days in Milan in July, and performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August, further solidifying their global presence and popularity.

ALSO READ: 'Introducing besties': Stray Kids tease exciting collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman; see PIC