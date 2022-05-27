EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sung Kyung reveals why Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is her favourite character

Let's face it! As the years go by, we have many a favourite dramas to revisit from time to time. However, when it comes to a favourite of all time, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo will be a permanent classic for most. Starring Lee Sung Kyung as the 'swag-tastic' weightlifter Kim Bok Joo, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo was a charismatic blend of romance, comedy, drama and everything in between.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo was also very inspirational, so much so, that the drama procured a cult following of young fans from across the globe, and not just in South Korea. It's also Lee Sung Kyung's breakout role which established her as a bonafide Hallyu star! Besides considering Kim Bok Joo as their spirit animal, fans also loved the delectable chemistry between Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk with many going gaga over Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung's endearing love story.

Out of all of the roles I played in the past, I can't help but choose Kim Bok Joo from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo as my favorite character. It's because I was able to try many different things, was most deeply immersed within, and received the most love while playing that role. Lee Sung Kyung

I had the humble opportunity to interview Lee Sung Kyung for her ongoing drama, Sh**ting Stars (under Studio Dragon), but couldn't help myself from asking her about her most loved role to date, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. The 31-year-old actress spoke candidly about why Kim Bok Joo remains her favourite character to play. Moreover, Lee Sung Kyung also had a special message for her Indian fans.

Check out snippets from Lee Sung Kyung's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla below:

Whether it be as a PR head in Sh**ting Stars, a weightlifter in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo or a doctor in Dr. Romantic 2, you have played characters who are at the top of their respective professions. Amongst these, which character do you think was the most challenging to play and why? And which character are you most like?

When I look back, there isn't a single role that wasn't challenging for me because I like to spend a lot of time preparing for a character in order to fully immerse myself in it. Out of all of the roles I played in the past, I can't help but choose Kim Bok Joo from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo as my favorite character. It's because I was able to try many different things, was most deeply immersed within, and received the most love while playing that role.

I have to mention this, but your fans in India absolutely adore you as the inspiring Kim Bok Joo in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and as Dr. Cha Eun Jae in Dr. Romantic 2, and are now equally going gaga over Oh Han Byul in Sh**ting Stars. Is there a message that you'd like to send to your massive Indian fanbase?

Greetings to all Pinkvilla subscribers! Thank you so much for continuously showing so much love for Kim Bok Joo, Cha Eun Jae, and for taking interest in my new role as Oh Han Byul. All of the love and support I receive from India is my biggest motivation to continue to grow as a better actor! I hope to see you all again through new projects to come in the future. I hope you enjoy watching Sh**ting Stars.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo will never not be classic in our romantic comedy hearts!

What was your favourite Lee Sung Kyun moment from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sung Kyung on Shooting Stars co-star Kim Young Dae & how she wants to be perceived as an actor