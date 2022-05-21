EXCLUSIVE: Kim Young Dae on Shooting Stars co-star Lee Sung Kyung's charm, message for Indian fans & more

Whether it be as Oh Nam Joo in Extraordinary You or as Joo Seok Hoon in The Penthouse: War In Life, Kim Young Dae is steadily making a name for himself thanks to his earnest performances. Stamping a mark in the acting industry at a young age is no easy feat, but the talented actor makes it look easy. Currently, Kim Young Dae stars as top star Gong Tae Sung in Sh**ting Stars.

Sh**ting Stars (under Studio Dragon) is a romantic comedy drama based on the intriguing love story between the reliable PR head Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung) and Gong Tae Sung, a superstar in the entertainment industry. While Oh Han Byul remains dominant in her profession as no one can handle crisis management like her, Gong Tae Sung maintains a clean image amidst enjoying a huge fanbase. However, behind closed doors, Gong Tae Sung is very hot-tempered, with his sole purpose being - to make Oh Han Byul's life miserable, which is easy given how they're connected to the same management agency! Nevertheless, with a tricky past in tow, it's the constant, hilarious bickering between the "opposites attract" couple that makes Sh**ting Stars a fun watch!

When it comes to Kim Young Dae's leading performance in Sh**ting Stars, it's truly exciting to witness him playing a confident, even brash top star, when in reality, fans of the Baeksang Arts Awards-nominated actor know him as a down-to-earth fella. Moreover, fans of the drama are also loving the easy-breezy onscreen chemistry and amicable offscreen friendship that Kim Young Dae shares with Lee Sung Kyung.

I had the humble opportunity to interview Kim Young Dae, post Sh**ting Stars premiere last month. The 26-year-old actor spoke candidly to me about how comfortable he is with his rising popularity in the spotlight in comparison with his Sh**ting Stars character, top star Gong Tae Sung, his lovely co-star Lee Sung Kyung's charming quality as a senior actor and a friend, shooting the hilarious washroom sequence with Lee Sung Kyung as well as the sexy photoshoot scene, how he approached playing a character so opposite of his real-life personality, what fans can expect from Sh**ting Stars' upcoming episodes alongside what he feels is the USP of Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byul's complicated love story, how he envisions his acting career to shape up in the future along with the challenges faced as an actor, a special message for his Indian fans, the types of genres he'd like to tackle in future projects and his fitness secret.

From making a mark in hit shows like The Penthouse: War In Life and Extraordinary You to your first leading role in Sh**ting Stars, how comfortable are you with your rising popularity in the spotlight, especially in comparison with how you play a top star in Sh**ting Stars?

It would be a lie if I said I'm not under any pressure or stress, but I'm naturally accepting this feeling of burden and am very thankful for the opportunity. In Sh**ting Stars, Gong Tae Sung has also had similar experiences in the past before becoming a top star, but he was able to get through it and transformed into an amazing celebrity.

One of the funniest sequences in Sh**ting Stars' second episode was when Gong Tae Sung angrily chases Oh Han Byeul to the washroom because of an article error. How fun was it to shoot that sequence with Lee Sung Kyung?

Yes, it was very fun shooting that scene – I remember all of us laughing a lot.

With a few episodes of Sh**ting Stars out, it's not just your onscreen chemistry with Lee Sung Kyung, but fans are also loving your offscreen friendship with your lovely co-star as well. Given how much time you have spent shooting together for the drama, what do you feel is the most admirable, charming quality of Lee Sung Kyung as a senior actor and a friend?

Before I had even met Sung Kyung, I knew that she was a charming person. After spending a lot of time together, I was able to see even more charm in her. The most admirable and charming quality in her would be her attentiveness and being caring to those around her.

Given how your character Gong Tae Sung plays a sassy top star in Sh**ting Stars, how did you go about building that on-screen persona since you're known to be very down-to-earth in real life? What did you think of fans' reaction to your sexy photoshoot sequence in the drama?

Every single character I have played in the past, not just Gong Tae Sung, is different from my real personality. Therefore, it wasn't necessarily harder for me to build this on-screen persona. Just like I've done with previous characters and roles, I studied and immersed myself into Gong Tae Sung's character, and it became more natural over time. I am very thankful for all of the fans who not only love the sexy photoshoot scene, but also other scenes and the drama as a whole.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episodes of Sh**ting Stars and what do you think is the best aspect when it comes to Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byeul's complicated love story?

The little episodes that occur in the process of their love-and-hate relationship turning into genuine love is very exciting. I hope you all look forward to it.

Given how Sh**ting Stars gives us inside access into the workings of the entertainment industry, and with you steadily making a name with your earnest performances, how do you envision your acting career to shape up in the future? What are the challenges you face and wish to overcome in the few years that you have worked in the industry?

I would like to continue to grow and develop into a better actor. I also want to become an actor that the audience can relate to.

Your popularity in India is massive, thanks to your stellar performances as Joo Seok Hoon in The Penthouse: War in Life and Oh Nam Joo in Extraordinary You, and now, they're also going gaga over your confident performance as Gong Tae Sung in Sh**ting Stars. Is there a message that you'd like to send to your Indian fans?

It is such an honor to connect with you all through this amazing opportunity. I will continue to try my best to see you again in a different drama. I hope you are always healthy and well. Thank you.

With fans excited about your future projects, what are the different genres that you want to try your hand at as an actor?

I would like to try various types of genres.

Besides being known for your acting talent, fans also adore you for your handsome looks and impeccable physique, which can be seen in Sh**ting Stars. What is your fitness secret?

I did a lot of weight training as well as cardio exercises while maintaining a balanced diet.

Well, we can't wait to see Kim Young Dae shine in more dramas!

