Did you know Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung once dated? Mapping Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo co-stars’ romance timeline

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung both became the nation’s favorite on-screen couple back in 2016 when they led the rom-com drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. Their inseparable romance in the series stole the night’s sleep of many viewers. When in the following year, they transformed their romance from reel-to-real, fans were obsessed with the pair. Though their relationship only lasted a few months, the K-drama couple’s off-screen love story still goes down the history. Here’s a detailed look at their relationship timeline.

Beginning of Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung's relationship

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung’s first meet on Cheese in the Trap

Before Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Lee Sung Kyung met on the floors of the 2016 tvN drama Cheese in the Trap, also starring Kim Go Eun.

In this drama, the actress portrayed the main role of Baek In Ha, the melodramatic older sister of Baek In Ho (played by Seo Kang Joon). Nam Joo Hyuk played the supporting character Kwon Eun Taek, the boyfriend of Jang Bo Ra (portrayed by Park Min Ji).

From this drama, their friendship gradually flourished.

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung reunite in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo as leads

A month later Cheese in the Trap’s premiere, in December 2016, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo was released. Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung reunited in the MBC drama, but this time as the lead characters.

In this drama’s story about youth, friendship, and love, the pair’s characters often rely on each other, drawing inspiration to pursue their dreams. Nam Joo Hyuk’s green flag character in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is etched in the memory of K-drama fans.

Despite Lee Sung Kyung’s character’s tomboyish appearance, he was head over heels for her, creating a kind of romance that goes down the history of Korean dramas.

Soon fans started shipping the two actors, hoping for a real-life romance.

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung’s dating rumor emerges

On April 23, 2017, many reports emerged stating that Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung were dating. This rumor stemmed from a few paparazzi photos that spotted them on a date as early as 2016.

The news took the internet by storm and fans quickly began decoding the rumor. Upon thorough inspection, it was discovered Lee Sung Kyung had already hinted at their romance when she posted a photo of a live NBA game on her Instagram.

Hawkeyed netizens discovered, sitting in the crowd was none other than Nam Joo Hyuk, who was in LA at that time for a photoshoot.

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung officially become reel-to-real lovers

Following many reports, on April 24, a representative from both the actors’ agencies YG Stage confirmed that Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung are dating. It was also revealed that though the pair developed romantic feelings while working on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, they have been well-acquainted with each other since their modeling days.

Fans rejoiced as soon as the news broke out, wishing them a long-lasting relationship.

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung's romance comes to an end

Breaking the hearts of many fans, the NamLee couple split up only after a short 4 months of dating. On August 18, 2017, reports surfaced once again about the beloved pair, however, this time circulating their breakup news.

On the same day, YG Stage released a statement after confirming the reports with the actors. It was then revealed that Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung had officially parted ways.

Though the exact reason for their breakup wasn’t disclosed, according to reports, the two grew apart due to their busy and conflicting schedule.

However, it was said that they decided to maintain a senior-junior relationship (born in 1990, Lee Sung Kyung is 4 years older than 1994-born Nam Joo Hyuk).

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung’s patch-up rumor takes the internet by storm

In 2021, four years after their official breakup, reports emerged once again claiming that they might be dating again. It was mostly based on an alleged date spotting and a circulated photo that showed them sporting matching outfits.

Also despite parting ways, their Instagram posts with each other were never deleted, stirring the rumor mill further. However, neither Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung nor their agencies confirmed the reports.

