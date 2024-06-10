Lovely Runner, cast Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon top buzzworthy drama, actor rankings for 5th consecutive time

Lovely Runner sprinted to the finish line in its final week on air as the week's hottest drama, topping the charts as the most buzzworthy K-drama. These rankings come straight from the Good Data Corporation's weekly tally, which tracks the buzz surrounding TV dramas.

The company gathers data from various sources like news articles, blogs, online forums, videos, and social media discussions, capturing the pulse of dramas currently on air or gearing up for release.

Most buzzworthy drama and actors list

In its thrilling finale week, the time-slip rom-com series Lovely Runner retained its crown as the No. 1 most buzzworthy drama. Adding to the excitement, the stars of Lovely Runner maintained their dominance in the spotlight.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon held firm at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members, while their co-star Song Geon Hee secured his position at No. 7.

JTBC’s The Atypical Family held steady at No. 2 on the drama chart this week, with its stars Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong claiming spots at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, on the actor list. Chun Woo Hee showcased her versatility by securing two spots within the top 10 buzzworthy actors of the week.

She landed at No. 6 for her captivating performance in The Atypical Family and also clinched the No. 10 spot for her role in Netflix’s The 8 Show, which itself ranked No. 3 on this week’s drama list.

Advertisement

tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon maintained its position at No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon secured spots at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, on the actor list. Meanwhile, SBS’ Connection made a strong debut at No. 5 on the drama list this week, with star Ji Sung maintaining his presence at No. 8 on the actor list.

MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell claimed the No. 6 spot on the drama list, with leading lady Kim Hee Sun holding steady at No. 9 on the actor list. In addition, TVING’s Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale made a dazzling debut at No. 9 on the drama list this week.

Top 10 most buzzworthy dramas

tvN’s Lovely Runner JTBC’s The Atypical Family Netflix’s The 8 Show tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon SBS’ Connection MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell ENA’s Crash JTBC’s Frankly Speaking TVING’s Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Advertisement

Top 10 most buzzworthy actors of the week

Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Jung Ryeo Won of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Chun Woo Hee of The Atypical Family Wi Ha Joon of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Jang Ki Yong of The Atypical Family Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner Ji Sung of Connection Kim Hee Sun of Bitter Sweet Hell Chun Woo Hee of The 8 Show

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon and other Lovely Runner cast and crew attend N.Flying's Hide Out tour to support fellow star Lee Seung Hyub