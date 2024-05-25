Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s Soulmate co-starring Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee spark re-release talks due to his soaring popularity

The film distribution company NEW has issued a statement on the potential re-release of Soulmate, a past film featuring rising actor Byeon Woo Seok, alongside stars Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee. The decision for the re-release is attributed to Byeon Woo Seok's surging popularity, particularly fueled by his current K-drama, Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo Seok’s past film Soulmate to re-release

Following his meteoric rise to stardom with the success of his drama Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok might soon grace the theaters once again with one of his earlier films!

On May 25, film distribution company NEW made an official announcement, disclosing ongoing discussions with theaters regarding the re-release of Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Da Mi, and Jeon So Nee’s Soulmate. The initiative was sparked when a theater representative initiated contact with the request to bring back the film to the big screen. The company added that they are currently in discussions regarding the specific schedule, events, and other details for the re-release.

Originally released in March 2023, Soulmate is a remake of the popular Chinese film with the same title. Featuring Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee, and Byeon Woo Seok, the film delves into the joy, sorrow, love, and longing shared by two best friends who immediately bond during their teenage years.

The remake film captures the essence of human relationships over 14 years, portraying the meetings and separations, friendship and love, and longing and jealousy between two friends who first met at the age of the tender 13. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok is experiencing a significant surge in popularity due to his starring role in the tvN drama Lovely Runner.

The plot of Soulmate and Lovely Runner

The film Soulmate portrays the ups and downs in the relationship between two women, Mi So (played by Kim Da Mi) and Ha Eun (played by Jeon So Nee), both born in 1988, as they grow up. Their bond begins to fracture when Ha Eun experiences her first love with their classmate Jin Woo (played by Byeon Woo Seok) during their late teens.

Mi So, who is free-spirited, leaves for the city to pursue a fun and adventurous life, while Ha Eun remains in her hometown, seeking a more stable life. As a result, the two gradually drift apart. The setting of the Chinese original, which highlights the physical distance between provinces and large cities, is reimagined in Soulmate with Jeju Island as the backdrop, while these childhood friends learn about love, and loss alongside growing up.

Lovely Runner, on the other hand, is a rom-com series starring Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and N. Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub. It has become one of the most talked-about K-dramas online. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are also gaining significant attention for their charismatic chemistry as a couple in the drama.

Lovely Runner tells the story of Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), a well-known top idol who faces difficult circumstances behind his glamorous life, ultimately leading to his untimely death. This tragic event upends the life of Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of his. When given the chance to travel back in time, Im Sol dedicates herself to preventing the events that could lead to Ryu Sun Jae's death.

