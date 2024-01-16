Maharani 3 Teaser OUT: Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti overcomes educational challenges, warns rivals; fans excited
The Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani season 3's Teaser is finally unveiled today. The actress is seen reprising her role as Rani Bharati in the highly anticipated upcoming season.
The audience warmly embraced both Maharani Season 1 and Season 2, starring Huma Qureshi. Huma Qureshi is experiencing a wave of success with hits like Tarla and Monica O My Darling. The past few years have been phenomenal for her with continuous success. The anticipation continues with the upcoming release of the third season of her show Maharani. The teaser for the highly awaited show was revealed on Tuesday, January 16.
Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani teaser OUT
Today, on January 16, the teaser of the much-awaited show titled Maharani featuring Huma Qureshi is finally unveiled by Sony LIV in its Instagram handle. In the teaser, Huma's character, who faced criticism for not having an education, reveals that she will soon be graduating.
