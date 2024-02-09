Marry My Husband, Doctor Slump, A Shop For Killers and more; choose the best 2024 January K-drama

The new year brought with it a fresh wave of excitement in the world of K-dramas. 2024 kicked off with a strong lineup of new dramas catering to fans of diverse genres. Whether you're in the mood for heart-pounding thrills from a survival series, the emotional yet intriguing exploration of second chances in life, the tender moments of second-chance romance in medical dramas, or the delightful rom-com escapades filled with laughter, the January lineup delivered on its promise to offer something for every mood.

From gripping tales like Marry My Husband, adapted from the popular web novel, which follows the revenge journey of terminally ill Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) after witnessing her best friend's affair and her subsequent murder by her husband who later gets a second chance at life, to heartwarming rom-coms like Doctor Slump, where former rivals Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a prominent plastic surgeon, and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), an anesthesiologist battling burnout, reunite and find solace in each other during their darkest times—January showcased a diverse array of captivating shows.

From action drama-based series A Shop for Killers to period rom-com Knight Flower and more, pick the best 2024 January K-drama from the poll below!

