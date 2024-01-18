A Shop for Killers Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Dong Wook is impressive in poignant role, Kim Hye Joon seems promising
Mystery action drama A Shop for Killers has premiered, and here’s what we think of the Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon starrer. Read more below.
Name: A Shop for Killers
Premiere Date: January 17, 2024
Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, Jo Han Sun, Park Ji Bin
Director: Lee Kwon, Noh Gyu Yeob
Writers: Ji Ho Jin, Lee Kwon (based on the novel The Killer's Shopping Mall by Kim Ji Young)
No. of episodes: 11
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, Mystery
Language: Korean
Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu
A Shop for Killers plot
The story follows the life of a young girl named Jeon Ji An (played by Kim Hye Joon) who faces off against killers who chase her due to her relation to Jeong Jin Man. The character played by Lee Dong Wook is her uncle, who meets an unexpected death after having run a peculiar shopping business. The two form a unique bond after the death of Jeong Ji An's parents. And the show has her seeking the truth behind Jeong Jin Man's untimely and suspicious demise.
Watch A Shop for Killers trailer
A Shop for Killers: The Goods
Right off the bat, Lee Dong Wook builds up the mystery in A Shop for Killers with a rugged look that is very definitive of his role as a seemingly bum middle-aged man named Jeong Jin Man who has been separated from his family for nearly 8 years. Upon his return, his mother passes away, and no amount of lamenting about the circumstances under which it happened leads to an investigation. Soon, his brother and sister-in-law, Jeong Ji An’s parents, meet a similar end, leaving the toddler with the unemployed man.
Heartwarming exchanges find ways to crack between the impending doom of the duo that suddenly only has the other person for any filial warmth. Kim Hye Joon as Jeong Ji An has little screentime in the first two episodes, but that is very well expected to change in the coming days as she explores the truth behind the numerous killers finding their way to her.
Moreover, the revelation of Jeong Jin Man being an illegal arms dealer with a well-planned system, a backup plan for the safety of his niece, and killers out for her head are some of the many crucial points keeping the story floating.
A Shop for Killers: The Bads
Lee Dong Wook's character's disposition comes off awkward a few times and leaves much room for explanation in the upcoming episodes. There are a lot of unanswered questions that find themselves blooming throughout the two chapters that have been unveiled so far. It seems only natural for a mystery K-drama; however, the potential of thrill does little to answer the curiosity of the viewers. Whether it's a tactic to keep them watching or a plot hole they never manage to access will only be known over time.
A Shop for Killers Episode 1 and 2 Final Review
Lee Dong Wook makes for a fine-looking and purposeful uncle in A Shop for Killers. His life away from his family, as well as the mysteries behind his mother, brother, sister-in-law, and own death, are what will keep us coming back for more as he hopefully takes on a more actionable role. His running a secret illegal ammunition “mall” and having people come to his aid at any moment are two factors that have further added to the mystery, and we hope they will be clarified next.
Kim Hye Joon’s acting so far has failed to impress us, but it remains to be seen if she goes through much of a change as the spotlight shifts. The presence of Park Ji Bin’s Bae Jeong Min and his intentions with her are also some of the other questions we’d like answered in the coming days.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: My Demon Ep 13-14 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s love meets anticipated end; story lulls towards finale
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more