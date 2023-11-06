My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung radiates fierce yet elegant CEO vibes in new stills for drama with Song Kang

SBS' upcoming drama My Demon has released new stills featuring Kim Yoo Jung. Kim Yoo Jung is cast in the role of Do Do Hee, a strong chaebol heiress who places her trust in no one and unexpectedly falls in love with a demon. My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy that revolves around the demon-like heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and the demon Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), who loses his powers one day after meeting her. They enter into a contractual marriage, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline.

Kim Yoo Jung is transforms into elegant CEO in new stills for My Demon

In the recently unveiled stills for My Demon, Kim Yoo Jung exudes elegance and a cool, charismatic aura in her portrayal of Do Do Hee. As the CEO of Mirae Group's subsidiary, Mirae F&B, Do Hee appears highly professional as she single handedly completes all her responsibilities. Having faced a challenging upbringing where she was treated as an outsider among the children of Mirae Group's chairwoman, Joo Cheon Sook (played by Kim Hae Sook), Do Hee has become a driven workaholic CEO, dedicating herself solely to her work in order to survive. In the still we can see Kim Yoo Jung in a white attire completely focused on her work as she transforms into her character.

In more stills, Do Do Hee channels a classy, extravagant presence at an event, sporting a proud and aloof expression despite someone's attempts to greet her. She is wearing a black attire along with a coat, crossing her arms as to disapprove of the one who is handing out their business card. Another image shows her on a stage, radiating confidence with a self-assured smile. She is in a black dress glowing with a beautiful, strong presence with a mic placed in front of her.

Check out the stills here-

More about Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee

Having endured a life surrounded by problems, Do Do Hee learned the harsh realities of the world from a young age, which made her a cold-hearted person. She is skeptical even when it comes to matters of love. With the introduction of a contract with the demon Gu Won (Song Kang), Do Do Hee experiences a significant transformation, creating excitement about whether Gu Won will indeed become her savior (as Gu Won also carries the meaning of savior in Korean).

When asked about her reason for participating in the project, Kim Yoo Jung revealed that the story, the characters, and the chemistry of Do Do Hee are what caught her eye, and the other characters are quite charming as well. One of the appealing aspects of this project lies in the captivating moments of tension and attraction that Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won will exhibit as they navigate the push and pull moments while trying to not be caught by each other.

Advertisement

Kim Yoo Jung further explained her character, Do Do Hee, describing her as someone who appears cynical and cool outwardly but is actually quite lonely. The actress has made great efforts as her character to convey how Do Hee had learned to protect herself in various ways due to her past experiences. When asked about a key phrase for Do Do Hee, Kim Yoo Jung chose "blessing in disguise." She added that Do Hee's life takes a significant turn after encountering Gu Won, and she encouraged fans to watch the show to understand why she selected the key phrase “blessing in disguise."

SBS' upcoming Friday-Saturday K-drama My Demon is set to make its premiere on November 24th and will air at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung are intrigued by each other in new My Demon ID Film pre-release