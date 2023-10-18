Poll: From Start-Up to While You Were Sleeping: Pick favorite Bae Suzy drama

From Start-Up to While You Were Sleeping, Bae Suzy has always brought something new to the table with her roles in hit dramas. The actor has a golden touch and in every series that she participates in, it is a definite hit in South Korea and globally.

Favorite Bae Suzy K-drama

The former Miss A member has been a part of many successful K-dramas from Start-Up to While You Were Sleeping. She has played multiple characters with varying personalities and has shown off her skills as a versatile actor. In her latest Anna, she played the mysterious Yu Mi who leads a life of a lie. On the other hand, Bae Suzy took on the role of Seo Dal Mi who was not a hard-working and intellectual businesswoman. She has also showcased her power as a romantic female lead in Uncontrollably Fond and will be spreading her magic once more in her upcoming drama Doona!.