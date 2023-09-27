Lee Jong Suk and Bae Suzy's While You Were Sleeping completes 6 years; top 4 thrilling moments from show

While You Were Sleeping seamlessly blends romance, legal drama, and fantasy, centering around three young adults with the unique ability to foresee the future in their dreams. The trio—field reporter Nam Hong Joo (Bae Suzy), rookie prosecutor Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), and police officer Han Woo Tak (Jung Hae In)—navigates dreams that predict crimes or foretell impending disasters. United by a common goal, they collaborate to thwart these ominous visions from materializing, all while confronting their nemesis, the corrupt lawyer Lee Yoo Beom (Lee Sang Yeob). As the show completes six years. Let's take a look at the top unforgettable plot twists that blew our mind away.

A look at the top plot points featured in the K-drama that left us shocked-

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

The dreams that started it all

The show's premiere episode marked a turning point, introducing gripping twists from its very beginning in this fantasy K-drama. Initially, Bae Suzy, portraying Lee Hong Joo, dreams of hugging Lee Jong Suk's character, Jung Jae Chan, only to discover later he is her neighbor. This sets the stage for the revelation that Hong Joo's dreams have the uncanny ability to manifest into reality, exemplified by the incident involving a lighter. Subsequently, a haunting dream of her mother's demise prompts Hong Joo to take preventative action, symbolized by her decision to cut her hair.

The plot deepens when Hong Joo, on a Valentine’s Day outing with Yoo Beom (played by Lee Sang Yeob), becomes entangled in a tragic accident. As Sang Yeob drives Hong Joo home, an unintentional fatality occurs with Woo Tak (Jung Hae In), and the blame is shifted onto Hong Joo. The narrative unfolds with Hong Joo's mother shouldering the blame, working tirelessly to compensate the victim's family, and tragically dies due to exhaustion. In a heart-wrenching dream sequence, she futilely pleads her innocence to Jae-chan, who is the prosecutor in charge of the case in the dream, and ultimately takes her own life by leaping off a hospital roof.

However, the storyline takes an abrupt turn as the scene immediately transitions to Jae Chan waking up. It becomes evident that the entire accident and its aftermath were part of Jae Chan's dream. This revelation proves to be a shocking twist for viewers, as it not only impacts Hong Joo but also unveils Jae Chan's ability to foresee future events through his dreams.

Han Woo Tak

In the third episode, a surprising twist unfolds as we discover that Han Woo Tak also possesses the ability to foresee the future through dreams. The revelation occurs when Woo Tak is in a car, and the scene transitions to him witnessing Jae Chan's brother being arrested. In the dream, he takes him to the police station, while Jae Chan desperately pleads for his brother's release. This dream intertwines with the ongoing plot where Jae Chan's brother is trying to assist his love interest's mother and shield her from the love interest's father. The unexpected revelation that Woo Tak shares this unique ability shocks viewers, leaving them questioning the dynamics and how this newfound connection will impact the unfolding story.

Kang Dae Hee case

One of the show's most gripping cases centered around Kang Cho Hee, a coffee shop attendant facing a perilous fire. Hong Joo's intervention saves her, but the plot takes an unexpected turn when tragedy befalls Cho Hee's older brothers. Kang Byung Hee, the younger of the two, seemingly loses his life in an accident while Kang Dae Hee, the other brother, is at the wheel.

As the story unfolds, a distressed Dae-hee declines an autopsy for his brother, opting for cremation instead. Subsequent revelations shed light on Dae Hee's responsibility in his brother's demise. He, also the owner of a chicken shop frequented by Hong Joo, is unveiled as the orchestrator of his brother's death. Shockingly, it's revealed that he did it for insurance money and later goes on to ask Yoo Beom for help.To highlight the extent of Dae Hee's villainy, it's later uncovered that a scene where Hong Joo caught him feeding cats was, in reality, an act of poisoning. This revelation exposes the true, sinister nature of the man.

This case stands out for its shocking betrayal between siblings, a twist that deeply impacted viewers who didn't anticipate such a dark turn in a brotherly relationship. The show consistently delivers these surprising and intricate cases, keeping the audience engaged with multiple twists and turns.

Choi Dam Dong

At the prosecution office, Jae-chan makes a surprising discovery—Inspector Choi, the very officer he and Hong-joo once saved from suicide at the lake, turns out to be the older brother of the runaway soldier responsible for the tragic deaths of Jae Chan and Hong-joo's fathers. Seeking reconciliation, Jae Chan approaches Inspector Choi, who eventually decides to quit his job as an inspector. This decision comes after enduring days of unwarranted suspicions and rumors surrounding his involvement in manipulating evidence in the IV drip killing case. In his resignation letter to Jae-chan, Inspector Choi vehemently asserts his innocence against the accusations.

The plot takes a dark turn when Yoo Beom, now a convicted and enraged individual, purposely crashes his car into Inspector Choi, leading to the latter's untimely demise. Shockingly, it is revealed that Inspector Choi had foreseen his own death years ago but had taken on his job with the sole purpose of eventually finding Jae Chan. This was a heartwarming and heartbreaking moment for the audience as they say goodbye to Inspector Choi along with Jae Chan

The complete circle of the K-drama

This K-drama stands out because every choice the cast makes comes full circle. Whether it's the unfolding situations, the characters they encounter, or the decisions they make, everything neatly ties together, leading to a satisfying finale. Take, for instance, Jae Chan and Hong Joo, who coincidentally cross paths in childhood due to a shared tragedy. Their reunion in adulthood and the happy ending further highlight the drama's theme of interconnectedness, keeping viewers engaged as each element links seamlessly to the next.

