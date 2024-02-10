My Name Is Loh Kiwan new stills: Song Joong Ki's fierce resolve to survive shines through his burning gaze

My Name is Loh Kiwan has released new stills. Netflix has unveiled an exclusive sneak peek of Song Joong Ki's highly anticipated film My Name is Loh Kiwan. Adapted from Cho Haejin's novel I Met Loh Kiwan, the movie narrates the poignant love story between North Korean defector Loh Kiwan, portrayed by Song Joong Ki, and professional shooter Marie, played by Choi Sung Eun.

New stills of My Name is Loh Kiwan

The newly released stills depict the difficult journey of Loh Kiwan, who arrives in Belgium clinging to his last shred of hope. Following his mother's emotional last words, urging him to survive, Loh Kiwan embarks on a solitary and lonely journey to Belgium in search of a fresh start.

However, upon finding himself in a foreign land where language barriers is prevalent, Loh Kiwan faces an uphill battle to establish his identity and secure the refugee status necessary for a fresh start. Despite the daily trials of navigating life as an outsider with no connections or resources, Loh Kiwan's unwavering determination to persevere is fierce, reflected in his resolute and burning gaze.

In the newly released stills, we see Song Joong Ki, portraying Loh Kiwan, in a range of settings. In one image, he is depicted working in a factory, showcasing the character's laborious reality. Another still shows him lying on the ground, visibly battered and bruised, suggesting the challenges he faces. In a different scene, he is shown aboard a plane, engaging with an air hostess, hinting at the character's journey. Lastly, one still places him in a courtroom-like setting, microphone before him, indicating a pivotal moment in the character's story.

Meanwhile, Marie, portrayed by Choi Sung Eun, a former shooter on the Belgian national team, grapples with her own heartbreak following her mother's passing. Despite her remarkable focus during shooting competitions, Marie's life crumbles after losing her mother, leaving her adrift without purpose. Her stills reflect this turmoil: one captures her in a moment of solitude, cigarette in hand, gazing at the night sky, while another shows her visibly frightened as she's captured by unknown men..

However, amidst her darkest hour, Marie crosses paths with Loh Kiwan, and the two unexpectedly find solace and companionship in each other's company.

More about My Name is Loh Kiwan

Song Joong Ki expressed his thoughts on the film, highlighting the appeal and freshness of the story depicting two individuals with contrasting lives finding solace and support in each other.

Choi Sung Eun commented on the multifaceted nature of My Name is Loh Kiwan emphasizing themes such as the pursuit of fundamental rights, resilience in the face of adversity, and a profound love for humanity. My Name is Loh Kiwan is set to premiere on March 1st.

