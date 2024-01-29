NCT’s Ten confirms solo debut with teaser clip for apynomous album; Know debut date and schedule details

NCT's Ten has revealed the schedule poster for his upcoming debut solo mini album. Titled TEN, the album's countdown has commenced, promising fans a series of video and photo teasers in anticipation of its release.

Ten’s teaser clip along with schedule poster for 1st solo mini album TEN

The intriguing poster features glimpses of TEN navigating on a fluorescent square surface. In the same poster, the schedule for Ten’s upcoming solo debut mini album is written. Along with the poster the teaser clip was also unveiled which was a close-up of Ten’s eyes in a black and white backdrop with Ten artistically moving his head. The teaser clip gave a suspenseful vibe to further excite fans.

On January 26, Ten officially revealed the date and particulars for his upcoming solo debut. Despite having previously released individual songs, his debut in the coming month will signify his first official album as a solo artist. Ten is set to make his solo debut on February 13 with the release of his first mini album titled TEN.

The upcoming album is anticipated to feature a total of six fully English songs, and fans are eagerly anticipating a sneak peek. Despite having previously released solo tracks like New Heroes, Birthday, Paint Me Naked, and others, the upcoming mini-album launch will mark the idol's inaugural official solo release, and fans have been anticipating it eagerly. This debut also establishes him as the second NCT member to embark on a solo debut, with Taeyong leading the way in June 2023.

More about Ten

Ten, whose full name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, is a Thai-Chinese singer and dancer born in Bangkok, Thailand. He is active in South Korea and China and holds roles as the main dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist in the K-pop boy group NCT U, where he debuted in 2016. Additionally, he debuted in January 2019 with the China-based subunit of NCT, WayV, and later joined the subunit SuperM in October of the same year. Apart from his impressive musical talents, Ten is also skilled in playing the guitar.

Fluent in Korean and Thai, Ten is also proficient in English and Mandarin Chinese. In 2018, he received an exemption from Thai military service due to a previous injury and knee surgery. Ten's journey into the entertainment industry began at the age of fifteen in 2011 when he participated in and won the competition Teen Superstar, performing under the name TNT. Despite winning, he initially couldn't pursue a contract with Starship Entertainment, a South Korean company, as his family did not allow it. However, two years later, he successfully auditioned for and joined SM Entertainment, passing the SM Global Audition in Thailand. In December 2013, he was introduced as part of the pre-debut training team SM Rookies.

