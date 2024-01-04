NCT’s Ten announces first-ever Asian fan concert 1001; eyes February for first official solo album release

NCT’s Ten is all set to host his first-ever fan concert in Asia. On January 3, the K-pop idol’s agency SM Entertainment unveiled the teaser poster with the date and location details. The fan-con is titled 2024 TEN FIRST FAN-CON [1001].

In the newly released poster, the full schedule has been revealed, showcasing four destinations across the Asian region.

NCT’s Ten to host first-ever fan con in Asian countries

2024 TEN FIRST FAN-CON [1001] will kick-start on February 17 with the first halt in Seoul and the venue is Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District. The second stop is Bangkok, Thailand, where the singer will perform on March 3 at IMPACT Arena. After this, NCT’s Ten will be setting the stage on fire at AsiaWorld Expo Hall 10 in Hong Kong on March 9. The fan-con will conclude with a halt in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the K-pop idol will perform at Kasablanka Hall on April 27.

Seoul - February 17

Bangkok - March 3

Hong Kong - March 9

Jakarta - April 27

On the work front, Ten debuted as part of NCT in 2016 and also became an active member of NCT’s subunit WayV (China-based) and the South Korean supergroup SuperM. He has a strong Pan-Asian fanbase.

Ten’s fan concert tickets will be available for presale on January 5, especially for the members of WayV’s official fan club. Online reservation for general tickets will open on January 8.

NCT’s Ten to release his first official solo album in February

According to the latest reports, NCT’s Ten is currently working on his first solo album, slated to release in February. Ten will become the second member of NCT to introduce himself as a soloist, after Taeyong. He has released solo songs earlier but they were part of the project albums SM Station and NCT Rap. Some of his previous solo singles include Dream in a Dream (2017), New Heroes (2018), Birthday (2022) and more.

2024 will mark his official debut as a solo artist as his album will consist of his own songs.

