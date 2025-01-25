1 Year Of Fighter: 5 dialogues from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s actioner that still guarantee goosebumps

Last year, filmmaker Siddharth Anand brought together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to play an on-screen couple for the first time. The impressive cast of Fighter was joined by Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and many other talented actors.

The action-drama film ended up becoming one of the highest grossing films of the year. As the entertainer marks one year of its release on January 25, 2025, we take a look at some of the unforgettable dialogues that still give us goosebumps. Read on!

5 Fighter dialogues for the patriot in you:

1. “Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kayi, Par watan se haseen sanam nahi hota, Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar, marte hai kayi, Par tirange se khoobsurat kaffan nahi hota.”

Fighter was apparently Deepika Padukone’s fourth movie which was released coinciding with Republic Day. While the audience couldn’t get enough of DP, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor dressed in uniforms representing the Indian Air Force, dialogues such as these also influenced many to join the forces.

2. “POK ka matlab hai, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir tumne occupy kiya hai, maalik hum hain!”

Another whistle-worthy dialogue from Siddharth Anand’s actioner was this. The film did not just speak about the valor of those protecting the Indian border, it also made many feel proud and honored to be living in India.

3. “Tujh jaise terrorist ki wajah se agar hum badtameezi pe utar aay toh tumhara har mohalla India Occupied Pakistan ban jayega!”

Next up is this epic dialogue by Hrithik Roshan's character Shamsher Pathania aka 'Patty' who is the Fighter jet Squadron Leader at a special task force of the Indian Air Force called Air Dragons.

4. “Fighter wo nahi hai jo apne target achieve karta hai, wo hai jo unhe thok deta hai."

Among the many hard-hitting dialogues that were delivered in Fighter, this one defined what a real fighter is.

5. “Ek dusre ko jaano, bond with each other. Jung mein interpersonal rishte hi kaam aayenge.”

In the movie that released on January 25, 2025, Anil Kapoor played the role of Group Captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jaisingh, the Commanding Officer of Air Dragons Unit. He teaches his troop how to bond with each other so they can utilize it during the main event.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter remains one of the most entertaining war films that should definitely be watched on its first anniversary.

