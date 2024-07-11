10 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan get nostalgic; ‘Cant believe it’

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was released back in 2014. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic-comedy film continues to live in the audience’s hearts. From music to plot line and characters, each aspect of the film has been lauded by cinephiles. It has been 10 years since the film was released. On the occasion, the entire team got nostalgic as they dropped heartfelt notes on their social media.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar react to Shashank Khaitan's post on 10 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Today, on July 11, a while back, the director of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Shashank Khaitan dropped an endearing throwback photograph with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt from the film sets. In the photo, the trio can be seen beaming bright smiles as they pose for the camera.

While sharing the photo, the director wrote, “10 years…Wow…Only Gratitude…Thank you Universe…followed by three folded hand emojis”. He also tagged both the actors and producer Karan Johar alongside.

In response to this, Varun re-shared the story on his Instagram and added a red-heart GIF alongside and Alia also re-shared and expressed, “Cant believe it” followed by multiple crying and red-heart emojis.” Meanwhile, the film producer Karan Johar re-sharing the post went on to express similar emotions with Shashank as he wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years Shash!” followed by multiple red-heart emojis.

Furthermore, Alia also shared a video encapsulating several glimpses from the film and wrote, “#10YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania [followed by red-heart emoji].”

About Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

The much-loved Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania released in 2014 was a story about a girl from Ambala, Kavya Pratap Singh, who was about to get married to an NRI. When she visits Delhi to shop for her trousseau, she meets Humpty Sharma, a carefree man, and falls in love with him.

Apart from Alia and Varun, the film also starred Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Gaurav Pandey, and more in important roles.

Following the success of HSKD, the quasi-sequel to the film titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in 2017 that also starred Varun and Alia in the lead.

Varun and Alia who stepped together in the industry in 2012 made their debut with Student Of The Year and shared screen space in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank.

