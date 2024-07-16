Ranbir Kapoor is like 'water', says Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis; calls Hrithik Roshan 'thorough'

Bosco Martis is one of the most popular choreographers in the entertainment industry. He recently has been receiving praise for Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba. Amid this, Bosco opened up about Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. While calling Ranbir 'water,' Bosco said that Roshan is quite 'thorough.' Meanwhile, he worked with them on several projects.

Bosco Martis praises Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking to India Today, choreographer Bosco Martis mentioned that he loves working with Ranbir Kapoor and compared him to water, highlighting his fluidity and adaptability.

Praising the Animal actor, Bosco shared, "Undoubtedly, Ranbir Kapoor because he just loves his dancing. He is like water, he'll probably take any form you want him to and he also works very hard on it. My favorite collaborations have been with Ranbir Kapoor."

He further added that they had fun with Ranbir and it's always been a glorifying experience whenever they were doing a song.

Bosco Martis speaks about working with Hrithik Roshan

Sharing his working experience with Hrithik Roshan, Maryis said that the Fughter actor is thorough, but they have to maneuver. "With Hrithik, our first song was 'Rinda Poshma' (‘Mission Kashmir’). From there to now, we've got our personal favorites with him and our work has been glorified," Bosco added.

Vicky Kaushal backs choreographer Bosco Martis in fight for Tauba Tauba credit

Recently, the choreographer said that he should also get attention for Tauba Tauba but the main focus has been going to Vicky. In an interview with India Today, Vicky Kaushal agreed with Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis about the need for choreographers to get credit for making songs successful. He said that the main step wasn't something he brought from home; it was taught to him by Bosco.

Highlighting how choreographers should be credited equally, Vicky further added that every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera and because the actors are in front of the camera, they get the initial praise or the criticism, whatever it may be.

Meanwhile, Bad Newz starring Vicky, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk will be released on July 19.

