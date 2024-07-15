Salman Khan sends best wishes to newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant; 'Can't wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on July 12. They had a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and grand reception on July 13 and July 14 respectively.

A while ago, Salman Khan who attended the wedding congratulated the newlyweds in a heartwarming post.

Salman Khan wishes newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

On July 15, taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a picture of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Extending his best wishes to the couple, the Tiger 3 actor penned, "Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other’s families."

He further wrote, "The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can’t wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents."

Have a look:

Apart from Salman, the wedding was graced by the who's who of the Bollywood industry such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, The Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and others,

At the Shubh Aahirwad ceremony, PM Narendra Modi made his appearance and blessed the couple with gifts.

Celebs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

At the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood celebrities were seen making their appearances. The sweet couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover posed together at the reception that took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.

The sibling duo Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also were present looking handsome. Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and his wife, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others graced the event.

Bollywood celebs extend congratulatory wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Apart from Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness... (red hearts) Missed celebrating with everyone so much!! Sending lots of love!!" She also mentioned that the message was from herself and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday penned, "In the middle of everything going on there's always a moment in which Radhu and Anant look at each other and that look is always filled with love, peace, joy, friendship and understanding (red heart) I wish you two a life time of that and so much more - I couldn't imagine love looking any other way." Several other celebrities also extended their best wishes to the newlyweds.

