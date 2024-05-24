Remember Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's little co-stars Shiv and Gia from Kal Ho Naa Ho? Here's how they look now

Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, was released in 2003. Apart from the lead characters, two little co-stars named Shiv Kapur and Gia Kapur equally won the hearts of the audiences. The character Shiv was played by Athit Naik, and Jhanak Shukla played the role of Gia.

Wondering what our dearest Shiv and Gia, aka Athit and Jhanak, are up to? Let's dive deep into their recent profiles!

Athit Naik aced the role of Shiv Kapur in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Naina Catherine Kapur, played by Preity Zinta's father, committed suicide, leaving her mother, Jennifer (Jaya Bachchan), to raise their two young children, Shiv and Gia Kapur.

Shiv, aka Athit Naik, started his career in Film and Television with acting in Indian cinema. He was a part of studios like Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions. Athit learned and built his art form in the Philippines, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Cannes. He has shot and produced over 300 short films, & 35 Music Videos, 2 features, and 1 Television sitcom since graduating in 2014 from Columbia.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Athit shared, “I have a bachelor’s degree in cinematography. I have been working in LA, and I shot three feature films that were screened at various film festivals. I also did a TV show and a bunch of commercials in LA. I got the chance to assist some great cinematographers. I always wanted to do this for a living."

Have a look at Athit Naik's recent profile:

Jhanak Shukla aka Gia is also popular as the Karishma Kaa Karishma girl

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity's Kal Ho Naa Ho's Gia Kapur, Jhanak Shukla is also well-known as the Karishma Kaa Karishma girl. The popular Television series, which is a remake of the 1980s American TV series Small Wonder, made waves when it aired in 2003 and continued till 2004.

She once said that she no longer wants to continue in the acting profession any longer, but is willing to make exceptions. The daughter of actor Supriya Shukla, Jhanak, said that she ‘didn’t quit acting intentionally.' After working as a child, her parents insisted that she study further. Jhanak studied archeology and, during the pandemic, completed her MBA.

In 2023, she got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi, a certified fitness trainer. Jhanak’s mother shared a picture from the Roka ceremony on her Instagram story. On the other hand, Jhanak also shared a reel from her Roka ceremony. Have a look:

In 2006, Jhanak also starred with Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Irrfan Khan in the movie Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante as the kidnapped daughter Anishka Goenka. Apart from these, Jhanak also acted in the Hollywood movie One Night with the King and was a part of television shows such as Son Pari, Hatim, and Gumrah.

More about Kal Ho Naa Ho

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho follows when Naina Catherine Kapur (Preity Zinta), a charming and reserved MBA student, meets Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), her vivacious new neighbor, and her life is forever changed. The two fall in love, but Aman is unable to share Naina's affections because of a secret. Then, Naina marries her best friend, Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan), who also loves her, after learning about Aman's history.

