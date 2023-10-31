12th Fail: Sanjay Dutt calls Vikrant Massey starrer a ‘heartwarming film’; Farhan Akhtar lauds Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, was released in theaters on October 27, 2023. The film also stars Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna, and it has been receiving great reviews from the audience and critics alike. Now, Munna Bhai MBBS star Sanjay Dutt, and Farhan Akhtar have shared their reviews of the film.

Sanjay Dutt, and Farhan Akhtar review Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail

Sanjay Dutt was mighty impressed with the film, and he took to his Instagram story to give the Vikrant Massey starrer a shoutout. Lauding 12th Fail, Sanjay wrote, “#VidhuVinodChopra's 12th Fail is a heartwarming film that tells us to never stop pursuing our dreams. It shows us the power of not giving in, no matter how tough things get.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar shared a post on Instagram, sharing how impressed he was, with the film. He congratulated Vidhu Vinod Chopra and lauded Vikrant for his performance. He also added that since he has briefly interacted with Manoj Kumar Sharma personally, he is extremely inspired by his life story. For the unversed, 12th Fail is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

“Congratulations on a wonderful piece of work @vvchimself .. having known and briefly interacted with Manoj Kumar Sharma personally, I am blown away and inspired by his life story and your cinematic narration of it. A big thumbs up to @vikrantmassey and the rest of the cast and crew. Super stuff GO WATCH THIS,” wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Commenting on Farhan’s post, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Thank you Sir.” Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Sharma wrote, “फरहान भाई आपके शब्द बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। (Farhan, your words mean a lot) thank u very much.” One comment on Farhan’s post read, “Class apart. It will be in the cult movie library for sure,” while another comment read, “Absolutely a masterpiece and must watch for kids ..”

Vikrant Massey on working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey talked about his experience working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 12th Fail. He said, “I can very proudly say it was my best working experience. I think we really complement each other very well as actor-directors. And I can very proudly also say that he has mentored me in so many ways than one."

