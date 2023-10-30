12th Fail Day 4 Box Office: Vikrant Massey film passes the Monday Test; Vidhu Vinod Chopra delivers a success

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey looks to have passed the Monday test at the box office with flying colours. The hold on Monday has been strong and from early trends, it looks like 12th Fail will match the collections that it registered on its first day at the box office or probably even better it if the evening and night shows continue the positive trend of the morning and afternoon shows. After the disastrous response of Ganapath last week and Tejas this week, the Hindi Film Industry has finally got a reasonable success in the form of 12th Fail.

With an opening of just over Rs 1 crore, 12th Fail managed to collect around Rs 6.45 crores over the weekend, achieving an opening day to weekend multiplier of over 6x. The hold on Monday for the movie indicates that it will enjoy a good little run till the release of Tiger 3 this Diwali. The collections for this Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial are swiftly moving towards Rs 20 crores nett which although is not huge is good enough given the circumstances where small, independent films are going largely unnoticed. The Vikrant Massey film has been made at a modest budget of around Rs 10-12 crores including printing and advertising and for it to recover the same from just worldwide theatrical share is pretty good. The non-theatrical revenues shall act as the profit for this inspirational film.

12th Fail succeeded in getting the audiences on the first day and that's where the victory of the film lies. Had the film not found enough takers, it wouldn't have been able to see the growth that it saw over the weekend, or hold so well on Monday. For the word of mouth to kick in, there needs to be some traction initially and 12th Fail luckily had that.

12th Fail is a celebration of millions of students and their tireless spirit of never giving up. It is the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma hailing from a small town in Chambal - who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt for the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not just a chronicle of one man's journey but a celebration of everyone who dared to look at failures as an opportunity to restart.

