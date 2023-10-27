EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey on doing 12th Fail with Vidhu Vinod Chopra: 'It was my best working experience'

Vikrant Massey is one of the few actors who has been able to make a successful transition from television to film and web shows. He is currently in the news for his recent release, 12th Fail. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke in detail about what it was like working with veteran director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Vikrant Massey on Vidhu Vinod Chopra

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey was asked what it was like to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who directed his recent film 12th Fail. He praised the director and said it was his "best working experience." He said: "I can very proudly say it was my best working experience. I think we really complement each other very well as actor director. And I can very proudly also say that he has mentored me in so many ways than one."

The actor further said that Chopra's worldview inspires him, and he aspires to achieve that kind of success in life. Massey also called him an "avant-garde" and a "true blue filmmaker."

Vikrant Massey on shooting with real students

The makers of 12th Fail shot the film in real locations in New Delhi where students preparing for competition exams live. In the same interview, Massey spoke about that whole experience. He said that it was an "added advantage." He added, "I was so lucky that I had an opportunity to spend time with those kinds before I started filming." The Gaslight actor also said it would not have been fun if they were actors.

12th Fail is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Harish Khanna. It is based on Anuarg Pathak's novel of the same name. The film was released on October 27th and met with positive critical response. Prior to this, Vikrant was last seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan.

